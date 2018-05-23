The Best Face Sunscreens
While sunscreen may seem like a warm weather beauty product, it's actually one that should be part of your routine 365 days a year (yes, even on days when your sun exposure is limited to your commute to and from work). But if you're someone who has been less-than-perfect with your SPF application, it's not too late, because luckily, many of the best face sunscreens are just a click away.
Sunscreen should be the last thing you apply before makeup — so after your serum, moisturizer, and eye cream. But different skin types require different formulas, the same way they need particular moisturizers or face washes. People with oily skin, for example, would do best with a sunscreen that dries matte, because it'll serve as an excellent primer and prevent your makeup from sliding off throughout the day. Got sensitive skin? You'll likely benefit from a natural sunscreen — one that's made from zinc or titanium dioxide instead of chemicals that absorb into the skin and can cause potential breakouts or irritations.
Regardless of what your skin's specific needs may be, there's a sunscreen out there for you. Ahead, find the best face sunscreens on the market today. Swipe 'em on, and you'll be sun-ready in no time.
1The Best Face Sunscreen For Everyone
If your skin is pretty low maintenance, then you've got it pretty easy — most formulas will work well for you. But the cream of the crop is Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50. Not only does this formula have a high SPF, but it absorbs quickly and feels incredibly lightweight. What makes Supergoop! stand out, though, is the fact that it's formulated with antioxidants, which helps protect your skin from free radicals in addition to the sun's rays. It's the knight in shining armor of sunscreen.
2The Best Face Sunscreen For Oily Skin
There's a common misconception that people with oily skin should forgo sunscreen since the sun will dry out their breakouts. But this technique can actually have the opposite effect, and the dryness can trigger an overproduction of oil. To fight that, reach for La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Face Sunscreen SPF 60. It's the antithesis to those ultra-greasy sunscreens that your mom used to swipe on you, and will help keep your skin's oil production in check. Bonus: It dries down matte, so it's perfect to wear under makeup, too.
3The Best Face Sunscreen For Dry Skin
When a lot of sunscreens dry down, they can leave behind a tacky residue that makes those with dry skin feel like they're sunning themselves in the Sahara. Luckily, Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ is the anecdote to all of that. This formula is incredibly lightweight, but offers up a protective layer that maintains your skin's moisture while you're wearing it. There's no dry, tacky texture, and no caking if you decide to put makeup on over it. If you were Goldilocks, this SPF would be just right.
4The Best Face Sunscreen For Sensitive Skin
If you have sensitive skin, you know how difficult it can be to find a skin care product without dyes, fragrances, preservatives, or essential oils. This is especially the case with sunscreens, which are typically made with chemical compounds that protect your skin from the inside out. That's why you want to reach for a natural formula, like Cotz SPF 40 UVB/UVA Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin. It's made without all of the stuff that will stress your skin out, offering up unbeatable protection without a gnarly reaction. It's also non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores. Win!
5The Best Makeup That Also Has SPF
People love to tell you that makeup that contains sunscreen isn't going to protect you the same way pure sunscreen will. And they're right, until you mention It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream With SPF 50+. This tube is packed with such a high level of SPF that it offers up protection that's unheard of when it comes to makeup, cutting your morning routine down by one step. Plus, this CC cream comes in a wide range of shades (the one pictured is 'medium tan'), which, for your convenience, are listed below.
Available shades: fair, light, medium, medium tan, tan, rich, deep
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.