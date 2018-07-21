If you've got psoriasis, you don't need us to tell you how difficult it can be to find a face wash that works for your sensitive skin condition. "Psoriasis is a condition in which your immune system gets angry at your skin, which leads to inflammation," says Joshua Zeichner, MD, a dermatologist in NYC. "It can cause red, scaly plaques that typically affect the elbows and knees. But it can also occur on the scalp and even the face." If you suffer from these painful scales, you've likely gone nuts searching for the best face wash for psoriasis. But are you sure you're looking for the right thing?

There are a few things to keep in mind, according to Zeichner. "You want to stick to gentle, hydrating face washes that will effectively clean the skin without disrupting the skin barrier or cause inflammation," he says. You should absolutely avoid exfoliation, however — whether it's physical or chemical — because it can just exacerbate the inflammation you're experiencing."

Most face washes that are formulated for sensitive skin should be fine for folks with psoriasis. But there are some that are better than others. Ahead, you'll find the five best face washes for psoriasis. Just because your immune system gets angry at your skin doesn't mean you have to, too.

1 A Cult-Favorite Gentle Cleanser Amazon Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser $9 Amazon Buy Now There's a reason why Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser has achieved the cult-status it has — it's one of the gentlest cleansers on the market. Free of dyes, fragrances, lanolin, parabens, formaldehyde releasers, and other preservatives, it has nothing in it that could aggravate your skin. And that's a good thing, as those ingredients tend to be the things that make your psoriasis flare up. But that's not all. Vanicream is also oil-free and non-comedogenic — and it's sulfate free. So it keeps your skin moisturized instead of drying it out, which is a godsend if you've got psoriasis. As far as gentle cleansers go, this one hits all the right notes. No wonder it's one of the best-selling gentle cleansers on the market.

2 A French Beauty Favorite That Improves Your Skin Barrier Amazon La Roche-Posay Toleriane Facial Cleanser $15 Amazon Buy Now The French know a thing or two about face washes, and La Roche-Posay Toleriane Facial Cleanser is a perfect example of that. It's a cream cleanser, which means its intensely hydrating for dry skin types. But don't think that that means this cleanser is going to clog your pores. It's oil-free and non-comedogenic, so there's no chance of blackheads. What makes this cleanser so great, though, is the fact that it's formulated with ceramides, which are the building blocks of your skin's protective layer. So while this stuff is wicking away dirt and oil from your skin, it's also reinforcing your skin's natural barrier. And that barrier layer tends to be compromised with folks with psoriasis, making this cleanser an amazing option for anyone suffering from uncomfortable scales.

3 A Nutrient-Rich Cleanser That Soothes Your Skin Amazon Insta Natural Vitamin C Cleanser $20 Amazon Buy Now If the worst part of your psoriasis is the redness and inflammation, then you're going to want to look into Insta Natural Vitamin C Cleanser. It's a gentle cleanser that gingerly removes dirt and oil, of course. But the star ingredients in this bottle are the aloe vera, green tea, and coconut water. Both the aloe vera and the green tea work to soothe and calm your red, irritated skin. The coconut oil, on the other hand adds a serious dose of hydration to your face. Working together, these ingredients relax redness while sealing in moisture.

4 A Korean Beauty Buy That's Intensely Hydrating Amazon Hada Labo Tokyo Gentle Hydrating Cleanser $7 Amazon Buy Now Need to hydrate your chapped, scaly skin? Look no further than Hada Labo Tokyo Gentle Hydrating Cleanser. What sets this cleanser apart from other hydrating cleansers is the fact that it's formulated with hyaluronic acid. This powerhouse ingredient has the ability to hold 1,000 times its weight in water, making it an insanely powerful moisturizer. And unlike may other hydrating creams and moisturizers, this stuff is oil-free and non-comedogenic. The formula is also fragrance-free, paraben-free, dye-free, and mineral oil-free, so there's nothing to turn your skin angry red.