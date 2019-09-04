It's no secret that some of the very best film and television has taken inspiration from the worlds darkest themes. Death, murder, and kidnapping are just some of the topics featured throughout some of the greatest film, TV, and documentary releases of all time, and despite the upsetting premise, the subject of kidnapping can make for some captivating viewing. Interest in the genre can be seen within the rise of true crime-based entertainment, much of which has found a home on Netflix, and if this sounds like your kind of thing, here are the best films and shows about kidnapping on Netflix UK.

Subscribers to the streaming-giant can expect to discover an array of fascinating kidnapping-based stories, including some of the most shocking real-life tales depicted in documentaries such as The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann and Abducted in Plain Sight. In addition to Netflix's brilliant range of docs in this specific genre, users can also expect to enjoy cinematic releases including the Academy Award-winning Room, Captives, and more. However, I'm more than familiar with the struggles of deciding on what to actually watch, so to help you out, I've selected the best films and TV shows about kidnapping on Netflix UK — and you can check them out below.

1. 'Room' StudiocanalUK on YouTube Released back in 2015, this Oscar-winning flick stars Brie Larson Jacob Tremblay, and tells the story of a young woman and her infant son who are confined to a tiny room. The mother and son wound up in the room following a kidnapping years earlier, however, following her child's fifth birthday, they begin to plot their escape. Watch Room on Netflix UK

2. 'Abducted In Plain Sight' Skye Borgman on YouTube This outright bizarre documentary tells the unbelievable true story of the kidnapping of Jan Broberg Felt — an American teenager who was abducted by her supposedly friendly neighbour back in the 1970s. A must-watch for all true-crime fans. Watch Abducted in Plain Sight on Netflix UK

3. 'Kidnapping Stella' Movie Trailers Source on YouTube The German thriller Kidnapping Stella works as a remake of the 2009 British film, The Disappearance of Alice Creed, and follows the story of a woman, who after being kidnapped and held for ransom, uses her limited skillset to escape from her masked abductors. Watch Kidnapping Stella on Netflix UK

4. 'Boy Missing' Moviepilot Trailer on YouTube This Spanish crime-thriller tells the tale of a lawyer who takes matters in her own hands after her own son is kidnapped, and later found traumatised. Watch Boy Missing on Netflix UK

5. 'The Captive' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The Captive made its debut at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, and stars Ryan Reynolds and Mireille Enos as two heartbroken parents who begin to receive clues that their daughter might still be alive, almost a decade after her initial kidnapping. Watch The Captive on Netflix UK