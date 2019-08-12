It's pretty much expected that the first few dates with someone new will be a little awkward. It gets even more awkward when there's suddenly a lull in the conversation. So if you're feeling a little stuck on what to ask, turn to astrology. Your date's zodiac sign can reveal the best question you should ask them on a date.

Being open and engaging on a date doesn't come easily for everyone. For instance, astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD, tells Bustle, "Expect the Earth signs, Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo to be a bit more cautious at first." So if you're going to experience an awkward silence with anyone, it may be an Earth sign. Water signs (Scorpio, Pisces, and Cancer) tend to listen more than speak. Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are natural storytellers, and Air signs (Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra), tend to be the most open and engaging conversationalists among the zodiac.

"Do be aware that the moon or rising sign can completely change this," Robyn says. "So an Aries sun with a moon or rising in Cancer, will act more like the Cancer on a first date than an Aries." That's because your moon sign is all about your "emotional self," which usually shows when you're in a relationship, with friends, or completely relaxed.

So here's the best question to ask each sign on a date, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): "What Are You Into Now And What Excites You The Most About It?" Tina Gong/Bustle "Aries is full of energy and can be very inspiring," Robyn says. They're very open to new adventures, experiences, and endeavors. They're naturally passionate and are great storytellers. If you manage to bring up a topic that they're really into, they can go on and on for days. If you ever get stuck on what to ask, bring it back to them. According to Robyn, this "warrior sign" will eagerly respond to questions about their future plans and adventures. Their energy may even get you really excited for them.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): "What's The One Thing You Always Order At Your Favorite Restaurant?" Tauruses are known for being stable, loyal, and dedicated. They may not open up to you right away, but they make really great listeners. Even on a first date, you'll just somehow feel like you're talking to one of your friends. Since they're slow to open up, good first date questions to ask should be more on the lighter side. "This sensual earth sign loves good food and drink, and friends and family," Robyn says. So asking them about their favorite food, restaurant, or a funny story from the past is the best way to connect with them and form a bond.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): "What's The Last Good Book You Read?" Tina Gong/Bustle The good thing about being on a date with a Gemini is they're Mercury-ruled. Since Mercury deals with communication, you'll be on a date with one of the more talkative signs. "Geminis are chatty, fun-loving, and social," astrologer Janet Amid, tells Bustle. "They're basically fun people. Humor is their mantra." They're always curious to learn more about people and ideas, so talking about something you're really passionate about can keep their interest. Geminis tend to love reading as well. So you can even bring up books they've read and would recommend.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): "If You Could Invite Anyone Over For Dinner (Living Or Deceased), Who Would It Be?" This is a warm emotional sign who loves their home, friends and family. According to Robyn, they're one of the best signs to talk to if you just need someone to listen. They're both empathetic and understanding, so they know how to make a date feel seen and heard. Since they value their home and hosting intimate dinners and get togethers for their loved ones, a good question to ask them would touch on that. So the classic question of "Who would you invite over for dinner, living or dead?" is the perfect one to ask. It can also reveal a lot about their personality and their values.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): "If You Were A Movie Star, What Kind Of Role Would You Want To Play?" Tina Gong/Bustle "Ruled by the Sun, Leo needs to shine," Amid says. "Everything they do in earnest is done in a major way." When you're on a date with a Leo, they're confident and engaging. Like the other Fire signs, they're great storytellers so you'll never be bored. In general, you want to avoid heavy topics of conversation on a first date. That's especially true with a Leo. Since they're known for loving the spotlight, a question to ask them is, "If you were a movie star, what would your dream role be?" Leos love wondering about the future, Robyn says. This question can take your conversation in all kinds of different directions.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): "What Accomplishment Are You Most Proud Of?" Like the other two Earth signs, Virgos are known for being very hardworking. "They have an excellent sense of perfection and can help anyone focus on their goals," Robyn says. So you can really get them to open up by talking about their work. "With a focus on accomplishments, the Virgo easily talks about what they have accomplished or hope to accomplish in the future," she says. They're also good at problem solving. If you have an issue you feel comfortable discussing, they're more than happy to listen and offer up advice.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): "Where's The Most Beautiful Place You've Ever Visited?" Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are Venus-ruled, so they're pure romantics at heart. According to Robyn, they have a great sense of balance and beauty. They also love the arts and anything aesthetic. So an ideal first date for them would be a museum or some kind of pop-up exhibit. They can easily get lost admiring the art. Since they're all beauty, a good question to ask them is, "What's the most beautiful place you've ever visited?" Libras have a way with words. So they may even inspire you to take a trip there yourself.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): "Which One Of Us Would Throw A More Interesting Dinner Party?" "Scorpios are like chameleons," Amid says. "They can easily change." On a date, some Scorprios will play up their intensity and mysteriousness in order to attract partners. Others will focus on showing off their intellect and passion. While they're a little more on the secretive side, they love to play verbal games, flirt, and feel mentally challenged. If you want to keep it simple, you can ask questions about their passions. They can easily go in-depth about subjects they're really into. But if you want to make it a little more playful, offer them a challenge. Instead of just asking them to put together their dream dinner guest list, Robyn suggests making a friendly competition out of it to see who's dinner would be more exciting.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): "What Are Some Of Your Best Adventures?" Tina Gong/Bustle Everyone likes to say they go off on adventures. But out of all the signs in the zodiac, Sagittarius is probably the sign who actually does it. "This is the gypsy of the zodiac," Robyn says. "They're adventurers with wonderful stories to tell." So a great way to get them talking on a date is to ask about their adventures. Ask them about where they've been, the most interesting food they've eaten, the people they've met, and any wild stories they're willing to tell. They'll be more than happy to give you all the details.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): "What's The Worst Date You've Ever Been On?" "Capricorn is a builder and planner," Robyn says. "This Earth sign loves to build and accomplish things." They tend to value their work and goals more than anyone else, so talking about career is a great go-to topic. You can even talk about a project you have in mind, and see where they can maybe help you out. According to Robyn, Capricorns are very grounded and tend to see the glass half empty. So you can even ask them about the worst date they've ever been on. Some people can easily bond over the things they don't like.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): "Tell Me About A 'Now Or Never' Moment In Your Life" Tina Gong/Bustle The best part about going out with an Aquarius is they're pretty open to anything you want to talk about. "They're interested in almost anything and can relate to any topic," Robyn says. "This is the rebel of the zodiac, and they are full of questions and curiosity." So you can start by asking them about something that sparked their curiosity that week. If you want to get to know them, you can ask them about a "now or never" moment in the their life. This can question can reveal a lot about who they are and how they think.