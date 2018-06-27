Summer is here and it's in full-force. If you still haven't found the perfect maxi dress or the perfect-fitting shorts just yet, you soon will. Or at least some for a great price. The best fashion and beauty Fourth of July sales are the ones that give you all that you've been dreaming of for way less. The deals are great and the savings are massive, so get ready to celebrate the holiday in style.

There is no bigger summer shopping season than Fourth of July. Not only are there barbecues and pools swims galore, but you can also save some money in between. The holiday brings deals on items like mattresses to shoes and everything in-between. But the ultimate deals are on fashion and beauty.

Brands from all around rally to give people the best possible prices, so that you can stock up on all their seasonal necessities. Basically, everything that you forgot to buy before the season that you really want now is up for grabs. So go ahead and get your wallets ready.

There truly is no excuse not to shop too. There are tons of different ways to shop. Whether you're looking to take your day off and hit the shops or just shop in-between cookouts, there's a way to get involved.

Without further ado, here are the deals that you won't want to miss.

Cotton On Kario Double Layer Tank $7.47 Cotton On The brand's end of summer sale is bringing 50 percent off of select styles. Men, women, and children can shop the sale, and you don't need a code to get the deal. The sale will be going on now through July 4. Buy Now

Save 15 percent on purchases of $75 or more and 20 percent on purchases of $100 or more on July 1 and 2. Unfortunately, this sale will only be in-stores though.

Roxy Enjoy Your Party Fedora $18.99 Roxy Shop the entire 25 percent off the entire sale section from July 1 to the 5. Prices will be marked on the website. Buy Now

The entire store and website will be half off from now through July 4. That includes flip flops for $2, tees for $6, and dresses and shorts for $8. Go get to shopping, my friends.

Valfre Dani Hat $38 Valfre Valfre will be having a tiered sale going from 20 to 90 perfect off on July 4. This is the perfect time to stock up on quirky items that you've been eyeing up. Buy Now

More to come...