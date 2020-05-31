Whether you're looking for a way to cut costs on your beauty routine or you just like the art of painting your nails, you don't have to go to the salon to get a good French manicure. There are a number of high-quality home kits available on Amazon. The best French manicure nail polish usually comes as part of a set, with a base or color polish, a white polish, and sometimes even tip guides. To help you find the right option, I searched Amazon to narrow down the best polish sets for your next at-home manicure.

As for what to look for in the polish itself, it should be especially chip-resistant and long-lasting. It's a huge hassle to have to redo your nails every couple of days, especially with a French manicure. When putting together my list of picks below, I read through the reviews to make sure real-life people have vouched for the polish's longevity.

The polish should also be easy to apply. After all, if it's too difficult or messy, you'll never want to give yourself a French manicure. You'll be happy to know that one of my picks comes with handy stick-on tip guides, while another includes an easy to use pen for the tips, instead of a polish, for precise application.

With these factors in mind, take a look at the best French manicure nail polish below.

1. This Classic French Mani Set That Comes With A White Pen For The Tips Sally Hansen Diamond Strength French Manicure Pen Kit $12 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made with a tough, chip-resistant formula that contains platinum and diamond powder, this French manicure set is a long-lasting option. It comes with everything you need: a beige polish, a dual base and top coat, a white pen for the tips, and a set of tip guides. The color glides on smoothly, according to reviewers on Amazon, and the white pen is easy to use. The classic beige color looks simple yet elegant, and it's available at a good mid-range price. One reviewer wrote: "I really love this! The two nail polish bottles it comes with are great strength polishes and the white tip pen is easy to use and looks great!

2. A Pink-Toned French Manicure Duo From A Vegan-Friendly Brand ella+mila Nail Polish, Love Collection French Mani Set $18 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This French manicure polish set is 100% vegan and animal-friendly, without any formaldehyde resin, camphor, or DiButyl Phthalate (DBP). This PETA-certified set is a bit pricier than some of the other selections but the polishes are long-lasting and easy to apply. It comes with a pink polish and a white polish (but no top coat or tip guides). One reviewer wrote: "This nail polish is wonderful, it goes on smooth and has a luxurious finish. Best of all, it isn't tested on animals and does not contain toxic chemicals. :-) Thank you Ella+Mila!!"

3. This Easy-To-Apply Gel Polish Set That Lasts Extra Long Vishine Gel Polish French Manicure Kit $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Vishine manicure set is different than the first two picks because it uses a durable gel formula. That means it lasts considerably longer (up to 21 days, according to the brand) and it's even less prone to chipping. The tradeoff is that it might take a bit longer to apply and you'll need to purchase a small UV lamp to cure it, if you don't already have one. (They run about $14 on Amazon). The set comes with four bottles in total: a clear pink polish, a base coat, a top coat, and a white polish. It also includes tip guides to make application easier. Once applied, the polish is exceptionally strong, according to reviewers. Plus, it's simple to remove when you're done (you'll just need to soak your nails in acetone). One reviewer wrote: "This is amazing! Stays on and doesn’t chip but easy to come off when soaking."

Also Great: A Set Of Simple Guides To Help You Make Perfect Crescent Tips Orly Half Moon Guides $8 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you already have some of the French mani necessities at home but you're a little uneasy about doing the tips, these French manicure strips make the job super easy. Simply stick them on the ends of your nails after the base or color coat has dried and paint over them with the white polish or pen. Once the polish is dry, peel the stickers off and you'll have perfect crescent-shaped tips. Even if your mani set comes with some guides, these are great to have on hand as extras. One reviewer wrote: "These are very easy to use. The nail polish does not bleed under. They stick very well and come off easily. Very happy."