Being a die-hard fan of every show is a great experience, but being a die-hard fan of Friends is the best. The show lasted 10 seasons, so there's an abundance of episodes to watch and re-watch, and almost every episode has at least a few LOL-inducing moments. It's difficult then to choose the best Friends episode of each season, but certain moments undoubtedly stand out from the rest.

Of course, you probably know a few lines that have gone down in Internet history. From the "PIVOT" scene to "Smelly Cat," you'd probably be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't know at least a couple famous Friends quotes and moments. But the best episodes from each season don't just rely on one or two memorable scenes; from start to finish, they're full of prime entertainment.

Sure, the show's biggest fans might say that every episode of Friends does that, but comparing the episode when Chandler and Monica get engaged to "The One Where Phoebe Hates PBS" is basically like comparing apples and oranges, as they say. That's not to say that Phoebe hating PBS isn't hilarious, which it is, it just isn't quite best-episode-of-the-season material. All of the episodes on the list below are, though, at least in this writer's eyes; you probably have your own idea of which episodes are the greatest, and that's totally fine. The more amazng Friends episodes, the better!

So take a look at the list below and then go ahead and host a Friends marathon — you deserve it.

Season 1: "The One Where Rachel Finds Out" NBC/YouTube In Friends, the love-stricken characters frequently rush off to the airport to try to stop their love interest from leaving. That happens in this episode, which sweetly marks the beginning of Ross and Rachel's relationship.

Season 2: "The One With The Prom Video" NBC/YouTube Probably some of the all-time funniest moments of Friends come from the flashback scenes, and "The One With The Prom Video" is the holy grail of them.

Season 3: "The One Where No One's Ready" NBC/YouTube The cool thing about this episode is that it all takes place in real-time, meaning that it covers 22 minutes of the Friends' lives as it might happen in real life without any time jumps. As you can tell from the clip, it's hilarious too.

Season 4: "The One with All the Wedding Dresses" NBC/YouTube Someone in grad school could probably write a dissertation about this episode and what it means that three women find solace and happiness while wearing wedding dresses. You don't need to over-think it, though, because the wedding dress scene is simply amazing as it is.

Season 5: "The One Where Ross Can't Flirt" Favorite Videos on YouTube After finalizing his third divorce, Ross struggles to get back in the dating game as a notoriously bad flirt. It's as funny as you'd expect, given Ross's extraordinary awkwardness.

Season 6: "The One With The Proposal" Part 2 NBC/YouTube Sometimes Friends knew how to punch you right in the gut, and the sweet episode when Monica surprises Chandler for their engagement hits you right where it hurts the most: your heart.

Season 7: "The One with the Truth About London" NBC/YouTube While Friends' flashbacks are legendary, so are its views into alternate realities, and the one in this episode where Monica and Joey hooked up stands out in the season.

Season 8: "The One With The Rumor" NBC/YouTube Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's tension in this episode is incredibly fun to watch. It's one of those episodes that you can watch over and over again without it getting old.

Season 9: "The One With The Memorial Service" NBC/YouTube As you can tell from the Season 5 highlight, episodes when Ross is the butt of the joke just somehow end up being the funniest, and this one when the crew holds a fake memorial service for him takes that teasing to a new level.