The Best Hair Scrubs To Invest In, Because Your Scalp Deserves Just As Much Attention As Your Locks Do

By Rebecca Fearn

We all know that face and body scrubs are super satisfying, and have their place in an effective skincare and body care regime. But word has it, these are not the only places we should be experimenting with a scrub; our hair can apparently benefit from one too. But why do you need a hair scrub, and where can you even buy one from? Turns out, a tonne of brands now sell hair scrubs. Here's a round up of the best hair scrubs to invest in, because your scalp deserves as much attention as your lengths.

It turns out, the skin on the scalp benefits from a scrub just as much as the rest of the skin on your body. Exfoliating the scalp can slough away dead skin cells and stimulate circulation as it does with the face and body, and in general balance out the skin to lead to a much healthier scalp.

Steve Shiel, scientific director at L'Oréal UK & Ireland, told Vogue that shampoo is not enough, and that a scrub really is necessary:

“You need a scrub to effectively remove excess sebum and product residue and leave the scalp's surface feeling clean and refreshed, which they are better able to do thanks to natural exfoliating ingredients."

Lucy Vincent, beauty expert and founder of Sans Ceuticals, echoed these views when she told Byrdie the following: "Exfoliation is essential for keeping the hair and scalp in top condition," she said.

"Our natural sebum keeps everything in check, preventing dry scalp. It also allows oils to nourish and protect our hair's mid-lengths and ends. On the flip side, an overproduction or buildup of sebum on the scalp can feed the Malassezia furfur yeast that can lead to dandruff, hence exfoliation is key."

With this in mind, check out these ace hair scrubs:

Le Labo Scrub Shampoo
£28
|
Selfridges
This uses vegan-friendly plant-based ingredients, including black sea salt and avocado, and does wonders for your scalp. It smells like fresh basil and verbena, and can be used a couple of times a week in place of your regular shampoo.
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
£17
|
Look Fantastic
This smells like the ocean, and contains large salty grains that deeply cleanse and exfoliate the scalp. Far from being drying, this formula is also incredibly nourishing for the ends of hair, so you don't have to worry about hair drying out.
Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub
£32
|
Look Fantastic
If you're unsure about dropping a significant amount of money on a new hair product you never knew you needed, opt for a versatile product like Ouai's, which can also be used on your body. The formula is infused with sugar crystals to gently exfoliate while leaving locks soft and silky.
Umberto Giannini Grow Scrub Scalp Scrub
£9
|
Boots
This promises to unblock hair follicles and remove build-up when used once a week instead of shampoo. Not only does it exfoliate, it also cleanses effectively. And for under a tenner, you can't get much better than this!
& other stories Restore Scalp Scrub
£13
|
& other stories
This is arguably the best smelling option in the round up. With top notes of coconut water and tangerine, as well as base notes of vanilla and sandalwood, the salty scrub revives dull hair and dry scalps, while promoting an incredible scent on locks.