For a multi-use serum that's moisturizing and lightweight at the same time, try adding the best hemp seed oils for skin care to your daily routine. According to Mind Body Green, hemp seed oil "contains little to no THC or CBD [the main components of a cannabis plant] and is instead extracted for its healthy fatty acid profile." Because of this, it's loaded with antioxidants as well as omega-3, omega-6, and polyunsaturated fatty acids that have quickly made it a staple in the beauty world.

Hemp seed oil, which is deep green in color, is particularly great for soothing dry skin and inflammation. Per a 2018 presentation by Dr. Jeanette Jacknin on the American Academy of Dermatology's website called "Hemp And Cannabinoids For Beauty And Skin Disorders," hemp's "anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties" do wonders for the skin, with the aforementioned fatty acids providing moisture and the various antioxidants — including vitamins A, C, and E — protecting against environmental damage.

Armed with this info, here, I've compiled a research-backed list of the best hemp seed oil products worth adding to your skin care regimen. They're all hydrating (but not overly oily) and come highly reviewed by happy customers. Most importantly? They're versatile and can be used a variety of ways, from topically to orally.

1 The Overall Best Hemp Seed Oil For Skin Care Considering Quality & Value Nutiva Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Oil, 24 Ounces $13 Amazon See On Amazon Nutiva's hemp seed oil is the only USDA-certified organic product on this list — and its large, 24-ounce size is a great value, too. It contains no hidden ingredients so you know exactly what you're getting: cold-pressed, additive-free hemp seed oil. With 2.5 grams of omega-3 fatty acids per tablespoon, this multi-use product (pro tip: it's edible) is sure to be a skin-soothing addition to any skin care routine. Are you even surprised that it has more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon? High praise: "I used it on my face the first night I got it and woke the next morning to already see results. Within a week and a half of using it morning and evening my complexion has cleared tremendously! And my skin tone is a lot more even."

2 Also Great: A Smaller Bottle Of Organic Oil That's Comparable Sweet Essentials Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, 4 Ounces $10 Amazon See On Amazon Like the option above, this slightly-pricier Sweet Essentials oil is cold-pressed and made without additives. With just one ingredient — organic cannabis sativa (the scientific name for hemp) — this oil, which comes in a 4-ounce bottle, is non-comedogenic and perfectly safe to use topically. Just gently rub a few drops into your skin to reap its soothing, non-greasy benefits. High praise: "I'll tell you what, this stuff is amazing. I've tried so many other creams and lotions, soaps and serums and NOT ONE comes close to the pore loving beauty this product provides. It's the only thing that keeps my pores nice and small while still moisturizing my face. Not one breakout or sensitivity."