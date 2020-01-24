While a popular focus in January tends to be centered on improving your life by removing behaviors and habits, you might want to consider adding something new to your life instead. By considering a new hobby, you can reroute your transformative energy into something that's going to enrich your life, rather than edit it down.

As adults, we're not often encouraged to have hobbies. But having a hobby that inspires you can be a profound addition to your self-care routine, adding new purpose and meaning to your personal time. Instead of finding a new show to add to your queue (I mean, you can do this too, no shame), consider a hobby that you're astrologically most likely to enjoy, too.

Below, astrologer Kyle Thomas reveals which hobbies are going to be the best for each sign, taking astrological predictions for 2020 into consideration. Let them inspire you to try something new.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Aries, you're going to have a lot of pent up energy since your ruler Mars will be at "full power for the first half of the year," Thomas tells Bustle. To utilize that energy in a healthy and enriching way, pick a hobby that helps you quiet your mind. Any hobby that calls for your full attention, like surfing or circuit training, will be a great use of your energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Get ready for some fun, Taurus. "Uranus, planet of liberation and freedom, is in your zodiac sign for a long stay — until 2026!" Thomas says, "A spontaneous and vivacious energy will be running through your bones. Use it to engage in hobbies that get your body pumping and that are a bit more exotic and less mainstream." Think: circus school, scuba diving classes, and traveling.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're in a relationship, talk to your partner about a hobby that you're both interested in and consider exploring it together. If you're single, think about mutual interests with your friends. "Jupiter, planet of miracles, is blessing your relationships and you are going to begin eclipses in your sun sign and sector of partnership this year, too," Thomas says. "Taking on a hobby that helps you work one-on-one with someone would go exceptionally well now." The more you work together, the more fun you’ll have and the more you'll get out of your hobby.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"Neptune, planet of fantasy and imagination, is in your sector of academics and studying this year," Thomas says. "This means it’d be an excellent time to begin researching or taking a course in something highly creative or spiritual." Whether your interests lead you toward academics or something more spiritual, make a point to sign up for something early in the year so that you get the most out of your new hobby.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Start looking for a local art class like pottery, oil paint, or woodworking, because the cosmos are going to encourage you in this way in the new year. "You’re always known for your unique sense of expression and creativity, but this becomes even more highlighted in 2020 because you begin powerful eclipses in your zone of art this year," Thomas says. "Start experimenting with your natural talents in ways you never have before."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've ever thought about joining a team sport, this is the year to sign up. "Sports and games are especially fun for you this coming year because of so much planetary energy shining here," Thomas says. Check out your community boards to see what sports teams are looking to bring in new players, as this will be a great physical and social addition to your life.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your interests might turn to art and style this year on account of the cosmos. "Your ruler, Venus, will be prancing along quite happily throughout most of the year," Thomas says. "However, in May and June, she will be going retrograde, causing everything that she rules to shift." Since Venus rules beauty, fashion, and art, this means that you might enjoy taking on an interior design project, experimenting with DIY activities, or making more of an effort to visit museums regularly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've ever wanted to start a blog, get involved on Twitter or start an interest group in your community (online or IRL) this is the year to do it "Your mind is abuzz and you’ll have many brilliant new ideas this coming year!" Thomas says. "Jupiter, planet of fortune, is spinning a happy tale in your communications sector. This year, find a hobby that allows you to consistently share your opinion." When you put yourself out there and share your opinions, you'll meet new friends who are on the same page as you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If your New Year's resolution was to become more familiar with your gym and explore the world of exercise, the stars have your back. "Uranus, planet of change, is in your health and fitness sector," Thomas says. "This would be an excellent time to try a new training routine." Consider learning more about different workouts to find the one that's right for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've ever had an interest in writing or any other kind of storytelling, this is going to be the year that this hobby is most impactful and rewarding for your development and wellbeing. "Jupiter, planet of miracles, is in your sun sign this year and it is helping you begin an important chapter in your life," Thomas says. "Also, with the year starting off with an eclipse in your sun sign with another in July approaching, this is a good time for you to engage in a hobby that allows you to truly be yourself."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Though you might typically be drawn to group activities, it's time to find a solo hobby that allows you to connect with yourself. "There’s a lot of planetary energy in your sector of privacy, healing, and rejuvenation this year," Thomas says. "This is an excellent moment for you to engage with your spiritual side." This could translate to yoga, running, meditation, art, or even hiking.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been thinking about getting involved in charity work, but have never gone far enough along to actually sign up for anything, now is the time. "Involvement with your community is highly favored now," Thomas says. "Anything with teamwork and collaboration will shine for you with so much planetary energy highlighting your network." By lending time to helping others, you'll feel energized and positive.

Keep in mind that it might take some trial and error to find a hobby that's right for you. If you try something twice and don't connect with it, try something new. While these suggestions are tuned to zodiac predictions, we're more than our signs so you might need to date a few hobbies before you find the perfect match.