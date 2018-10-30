Voting can grow to be a habit — but you have to get started somewhere. And for young people like you who move and relocate, getting the lay of the land in a new city or state can be a bit difficult. Not to fret, though, because there are lots of great resources to learn more; these are the best information on how to vote in your state.

Though often not the easiest portal to manage, the best place to start would be your state's Board of Elections or Secretary of State website. That's the official source of information, and if you want to be 100 percent sure what you receive is up-to-date and legitimate, try there first.

It can be easy to find if you're comfortable with search engines. If you go to Google or Bing and type in, for example, "Iowa Secretary of State elections," it will present you with the official site in first position on the search results. The same is true for almost all states. You can double check by making sure it ends in .gov.

There you'll find all the official information. Everything from how to register (in many states you still can), to where to vote on Election Day and what documents to bring to make sure you don't run into any issues at the polls. If early voting or vote-by-mail is an option, info on how to should be there too.

Now, if you have trouble finding that site — or want more information than it gives you — there are other reputable sources, too. One great resource comes from the federal government: Vote.gov. It is administered by the people at USAGov, the interagency website that provides lots of information to citizens and was codified into law in 2002.

Here, you can choose your state to find out how to register (in the best case scenario for this election — if not, get a jump start on 2020). Assuming you have done that, there are links to other information about voting on election day, the type of voter ID requirements you might run into, and general election information.

Perhaps the best part of this online resource is that it helps you find your state's official site, too, in case you had trouble with that — or if you have any questions after reading through Vote.gov. You just select your state from the drop down list and it will lead you right to the official site.

If you prefer a site that's not run by the government, there are still more places to turn. Rock The Vote, which is dedicated to increasing voter turnout, has one of the best compilations of online resources out there — everything from guides on where candidates stand on specific issues, to what your rights are as a voter on Election Day.

The basics are there, too. If you go to the page on polling places, all you have to do is type in the address where you're registered to vote, and up pops a Google Map with everything you need to know. It shows you where to vote on Election Day and also an early voting location — if there's one in your jurisdiction.

There are, of course, more resources out there. And you should find the one that works best for you. Just don't forget to cross check the information with what you find on the official website in your state for elections, the federal site, or a trusted independent source of information like Rock The Vote.

With the right information, voting is easy.