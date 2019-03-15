If you're left-handed, then you know finding the best left-handed mouse can be a struggle. Though some lefties choose to use a right-handed mouse or tweak the settings for left-handed use, that can be a hassle if the mouse isn't lefty-friendly. Some mice have dual functionalities that'll work for right- and left-handed use, requiring minimal effort to switch settings. (They're particularly great if you share your computer setup with a righty.) Other non-ambidextrous mice, however, are designed for lefty use only.

To choose the best mouse for you, first think about how you'll be using it, then focus on specs. No matter how you plan on using your mouse — but especially if you plan to use it for extended periods of time — an ergonomic design is ideal to protect your hand. For office use, you might want a quieter mouse with programmable buttons to make scrolling more efficient. If you're a gamer, however, you'll need a mouse with higher DPI (mouse sensitivity) for more precise movements and a fast tracking speed.

With all this in mind, here, take a look at my top picks for the best left-handed mice. They're all relatively affordable and bound to improve your experience at the computer.

1 Overall Best Left-Handed Mouse, All Things Considered Jelly Comb Left-Handed Mouse $10 Amazon See On Amazon The Jelly Comb left-handed mouse is wireless and made specifically for lefties — its ergonomic, vertical design will fit comfortably in your left hand. Much like other options listed here, it comes with a mini USB receiver to enable its 2.4-gigahertz, plug-and-play functionality. Just add two AA batteries (not included) to get it started, but note: It'll enter power-saving mode after 10 seconds of inactivity. Featuring six total buttons, its dual navigational buttons on the left side make internet browsing way easier. Even better, its DPI is adjustable depending on what you're doing and ranges from 800 to 1,600. What fans say: "If you are a lefty in in right handed household where people keep changing your mouse back to right handed orientation, you will love this mouse and appreciate that the righties can't do that with this mouse."

2 Best Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse VicTsing Wireless Mouse $8 Amazon See On Amazon VicTsing's wide-set wireless mouse is an ambidextrous mouse that, like many of its counterparts, is symmetrical and easily programmable for left-handed use. It comes with a mini USB receiver for a simple plug-and-play setup that boasts 2.4-gigahertz of power within a 32.8-foot wireless range. Powered by a single AA battery (not included), it'll automatically turn off after 10 minutes of inactivity. Thanks to its ergonomic design and sweat-resistant surface, it's comfortable to use for extended periods of time. And similar to the option above, it features DPI levels ranging from 800 to 1,600. Get it in four different colors including purple and red. What fans say: "Does exactly as promised. I like the little click button to change the speed of the pointer. Good quality low price mouse. Works well for this [left-handed] user."