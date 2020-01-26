Bustle

The Best Mascaras For Bottom Lashes, Because It Can Be *Very* Fiddly

By Rebecca Fearn
Lorraine Barnard/Getty

I can't count the amount of times someone has told me their desert island must-have makeup product is mascara. Honestly, it seems to be the thing we cannot live without. I also know how many of us struggle with mascara smudging and application, and this is even more common around our lower lashes. These lashes are far more fiddly, and require much more of a skilled application, but luckily, there are some formulas that make this a whole lot easier. These mascaras for bottom lashes are either specifically designed for the lower eyelashes, or have brushes that are conducive to application in this area.

While having the perfect product is one thing, accurately applying your mascara to these teensy lashes also depends on your technique. Rather than applying it directly downwards, it's actually better to do it diagonally in order for more of a natural finish. Make sure you apply it ultra lightly rather than going in heavy handed; you can always build it up afterwards, and this will allow you more control with your chosen product.

Take a look at these best mascaras for bottom lashes, from the likes of Clinique, Pixi Beauty, and Glossier.

Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara
£16
|
Clinique
The OG, and perhaps still the best. This mascara was one of the first to be designed specifically for lower lashes. Its super dinky brush is perfect for getting right in at the root without any smudging.
Wet n Wild Megaslim Skinny Mascara
£4.99
|
LookFantastic
If you're not keen to buy an extra mascara specifically for your bottom lashes, I suggest opting for a regular mascara with an ultra thin brush. This helps you to reach the very root of both your top and bottom lashes, and there is less chance of getting the product everywhere!
Lash Slick Mascara
£14
|
Glossier
Glossier's sole mascara is designed to give a natural flutter, so is a great option for bottom lashes, which need less product and a finer formula.
Lower Lash Mascara
£11
|
Pixi Beauty
Another affordable mascara designed specifically for bottom lashes, this has a super slim brush with very short bristles. It's also a good formula for sensitive eyes, so zero smudging.
Florence By Mills Built To Lash Mascara
£14
|
Boots
Millie Bobby Brown's makeup range also features a great mascara for bottom lashes. Like Glossier's mascara, this has a subtle formula that gently coats lashes without getting everywhere around your eyes.