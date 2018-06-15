It's fairly well known that sunscreen is one of the most important step in your skin care regimen. Protecting your face from the sun is the best thing you can do for it. But if you're anything like me, you've likely left the house many mornings completely neglecting the SPF. My skin care regimen is so long that it's normal to forget a step every once in a while. But in an effort to always be protected, I've been on the hunt for the best moisturizers with SPF 30. Why not kill two birds with one stone, right?

Now, there are a few things to keep in mind when reaching for a moisturizer with an SPF. While they're great for days when you're expecting minimal sun exposure — say, a day when you'll be spending most of your daylight hours in an office — you're going to want to layer on some extra sun protection if you plan on spending a lot of time outside. Why? Because whenever you mix SPF with anything — be it active ingredients or makeup — it dilutes its protective power. So if you plan on heading to the beach, be sure to bring an extra bottle of straight-up sunscreen.

But for days with minimal sun exposure, reaching for a two-in-one bottle is totally fine. If you're looking to cut down on steps, take a look at our list of best moisturizers with SPF 30. Your morning routine just got a whole lot easier.

1 The Best Moisturizer With SPF 30 For Most Amazon AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for the ultimate combination of moisture with sun protection, there's none better than La Roche-Posay Toleraine Double Repair Moisturizer. It's a lightweight formula that's great for all skin types: oily complexions will love its mattifying effect, and dry ones will benefit from a healthy dose of ceramides, a type of lipid that strengthens skin's moisture barrier. Toleraine is even suitable for sensitive or irritation-prone skin, as it's hypoallergenic and doesn't include any parabens, fragrance, and preservatives. Other specs include an oil-free, non-clogging formula with Prebiotic Thermal Water and niacinamide, two antioxidant-rich complexion-soothers that'll make your skin healthier over time. Toleraine provides up to 48 hours of hydration, making it one of the most long-lasting moisturizers around.

2 The Best Moisturizer For Oily Skin Amazon AmazonBuy NOW Although La Roche-Posay's moisturizer is great for oily skin types, Julep's No Excuses Invisible Sunscreen Gel is still a noteworthy option for anyone looking for super a moisturizing but non-oily formula and doesn't mind paying a little more. With an SPF of 40, it delivers a serious dose of hydration without being greasy, thanks to its gel formula (gels are much better for oily skin as they typically have a higher water content, unlike lotions and creams, which are usually oil-based). Melon extract, camellia seed oil, and sunflower seed oil all work together to hydrate, soothe, and retain moisture. But this cream also helps your skin hang on to that hydration, thanks to a healthy dose of vitamin E. Thanks to the brand's micro-emulsion technology, you don't have to choose between sun protection and grease-free hydration anymore. Julep's got you covered.

3 The Best Moisturizer For Dry Skin Amazon AmazonBuy Now There are a few ingredients that are absolutely great for dry skin — and Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream has one of the best ones right on the label. Ceramides occur naturally in your skin. In fact, they're what keep the cells in the top layer of your skin together and protect them from outside factors. When you've got dry skin, or a condition like eczema, those ceramides are usually in short supply. So you can understand why this cream is amazing for a flakey complexion — it literally rebuilds your lipid layer, which not only hydrates it, but helps it to hydrate itself, too. Ceramides also plump and brighten your skin, giving you an overall glow. Couple that with an SPF of 30, and you have a recipe for a near-perfect moisturizer.