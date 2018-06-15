The Best Moisturizers With SPF 30
It's fairly well known that sunscreen is one of the most important step in your skin care regimen. Protecting your face from the sun is the best thing you can do for it. But if you're anything like me, you've likely left the house many mornings completely neglecting the SPF. My skin care regimen is so long that it's normal to forget a step every once in a while. But in an effort to always be protected, I've been on the hunt for the best moisturizers with SPF 30. Why not kill two birds with one stone, right?
Now, there are a few things to keep in mind when reaching for a moisturizer with an SPF. While they're great for days when you're expecting minimal sun exposure — say, a day when you'll be spending most of your daylight hours in an office — you're going to want to layer on some extra sun protection if you plan on spending a lot of time outside. Why? Because whenever you mix SPF with anything — be it active ingredients or makeup — it dilutes its protective power. So if you plan on heading to the beach, be sure to bring an extra bottle of straight-up sunscreen.
But for days with minimal sun exposure, reaching for a two-in-one bottle is totally fine. If you're looking to cut down on steps, take a look at our list of best moisturizers with SPF 30. Your morning routine just got a whole lot easier.
1The Best Moisturizer With SPF 30 For Most
If you're looking for the ultimate combination of moisture with sun protection, there's none better than La Roche-Posay Toleraine Double Repair Moisturizer. It's a lightweight formula that's great for all skin types: oily complexions will love its mattifying effect, and dry ones will benefit from a healthy dose of ceramides, a type of lipid that strengthens skin's moisture barrier. Toleraine is even suitable for sensitive or irritation-prone skin, as it's hypoallergenic and doesn't include any parabens, fragrance, and preservatives. Other specs include an oil-free, non-clogging formula with Prebiotic Thermal Water and niacinamide, two antioxidant-rich complexion-soothers that'll make your skin healthier over time. Toleraine provides up to 48 hours of hydration, making it one of the most long-lasting moisturizers around.
2The Best Moisturizer For Oily Skin
Although La Roche-Posay's moisturizer is great for oily skin types, Julep's No Excuses Invisible Sunscreen Gel is still a noteworthy option for anyone looking for super a moisturizing but non-oily formula and doesn't mind paying a little more. With an SPF of 40, it delivers a serious dose of hydration without being greasy, thanks to its gel formula (gels are much better for oily skin as they typically have a higher water content, unlike lotions and creams, which are usually oil-based). Melon extract, camellia seed oil, and sunflower seed oil all work together to hydrate, soothe, and retain moisture. But this cream also helps your skin hang on to that hydration, thanks to a healthy dose of vitamin E. Thanks to the brand's micro-emulsion technology, you don't have to choose between sun protection and grease-free hydration anymore. Julep's got you covered.
3The Best Moisturizer For Dry Skin
There are a few ingredients that are absolutely great for dry skin — and Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream has one of the best ones right on the label. Ceramides occur naturally in your skin. In fact, they're what keep the cells in the top layer of your skin together and protect them from outside factors. When you've got dry skin, or a condition like eczema, those ceramides are usually in short supply. So you can understand why this cream is amazing for a flakey complexion — it literally rebuilds your lipid layer, which not only hydrates it, but helps it to hydrate itself, too. Ceramides also plump and brighten your skin, giving you an overall glow. Couple that with an SPF of 30, and you have a recipe for a near-perfect moisturizer.
4The Best All-Natural Moisturizer For Sensitive Skin
If you're looking for an all-natural option for your skin care woes, then you'll love Block Island Natural Face Moisturizer, which ticks all the boxes for sensitive skin types: It's made with clear zinc, a physical sunscreen that's actually the protectant of choice for those with sensitive skin. (Physical sunscreens tend to be less allergy-inducing than chemical ones.) But instead of the white sheen that most zinc oxides cast, Block Island's goes on completely clear. Shea butter gives you some serious moisturizing power, while aloe vera soothes inflamed skin. And since the ingredients are all natural, you can feel good about putting them on your face. Sensitive skin sufferers, rejoice!
5The Best Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 30
Behold the ultimate do-it-all moisturizer: Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream. This bottle has everything you might need to seriously cut your morning beauty routine down. A skin-quenching moisturizer in a lightweight gel cream formula? Check. An SPF of 30? You've got it. A light wash of makeup tint in 10 shades? Absolutely. If a three-in-one product is what you're after, then this is the one you've been looking for. It's long-wear, hydrating, and sun-protecting. What more could you ask for?
Available shades: natural, buttercream, chestnut, ginger, opal, sienna, spice, suede, tan, vanilla
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.