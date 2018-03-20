We're long past the days of (wrongly) believing oily skin doesn't need moisture because it already has more than enough hydration. And we're also hip to the fact that we need to wear sunscreen on our faces every day, no matter the weather. The best moisturizers with SPF for oily skin combine two necessary functions in one convenient product and, despite memories you may have of slick, greasy lotions with smelly ingredients, these are totally modern and formulated especially for oily skin.

All of these lightweight moisturizers for oily skin are free of pore-clogging ingredients like mineral oils and contain broad-spectrum sunscreen protection that ranges from SPF 15 to SPF 40. Many have done away with irritating fragrances and dyes and have instead chosen to infuse their formulas with antioxidants and botanicals that help sap excess sebum, mattify the skin, and even prevent breakouts.

When you invest in a quality moisturizer with SPF in it, you're eliminating an extra step in your skincare routine, saving yourself both time and money. If you're the type who always forgets to apply sunscreen, especially during the winter, finding a brand with a formula that works for your skin type will ensure you never leave your house without UV protection again.

1 A Lightweight Moisturizing Formula For Sensitive Or Acne-Prone Skin Amazon Differin Oil Control Moisturizer With Sunscreen SPF 30 $12 AmazonDo Now You may already be familiar with the brand Differin, which is a trusted source for acne medications, spot treatments, and cleansers. If you do have acne, it's important to keep your skin healthy — mainly, by ensuring it's hydrated and protected from UV ray — and this lightweight, oil-free moisturizer with SPF 30 is designed for complexions with acne-specific needs. This hypoallergenic formula is free of fragrances and was developed with dermatologists to ensure it doesn't irritate sensitive, acne-prone skin the way many sunscreens can.

2 A Cult-Favorite French Moisturizer That Relieves Redness Amazon Eau Thermale Avéne Antirougeurs Day Redness Relief Soothing SPF 25 Cream $37 AmazonBuy Now It's not your imagination: This soothing moisturizer from famed French brand Avéne has a green tint to it, for the best reason possible — it neutralizes any redness in your complexion. Whether you have rosacea or occasional redness caused by dry, sensitive skin, this gentle formula provides soothing relief and light coverage using its key ingredient, Avéne Thermal Spring Water (which comes from the company's namesake town). As part of a four-product anti-redness system (which also includes a cleanser, spot treatment, and mask), this cream has been shown to reduce redness in 88 percent of patients. Use it in the morning and don't worry about having to add an extra layer of sunscreen — the lotion boasts broad-spectrum SPF 25 protection.

3 A Lightly-Tinted Moisturizer With Super High SPF Protection Amazon DRMTLGY Tinted Face Moisturizer SPF 45 $23 AmazonBuy Now Spend less time getting ready — with fewer products — when you rely on this one tinted moisturizer with SPF 45 to provide amazing hydration, broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection, and the kind of sheer, light coverage you'd find in a BB cream. With a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into skin, you can expect a radiant glow with just a hint of color that blends well and won't leave streaks. Reviewers with dry and sensitive skin say this moisturizer evens out your skin tone and makes it really soft, without causing irritation like some other products that are formulated with sunscreen do.

4 A Soothing, Oil-Free Moisturizer That's Safe For All Skin Types Amazon Mario Badescu Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30 $28 AmazonBuy Now When you have acne, you also have inflammation and skin that's sensitive to harsh ingredients. Instead of assaulting your pimples with alcohol-based products, nourish your skin with this oil-free moisturizer with SPF 30. In addition to its excellent broad-spectrum protection, this lightweight lotion contains the green tea, aloe vera, and St. John's Wort, all of which work together to combat cell-damaging free radicals and eliminate redness.