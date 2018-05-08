Consider this your reminder that Mother's Day is right around the corner. While celebrating mom is high on the priority list, that doesn't mean that you need to spend a lot of cash in the process. The best Mother's Day sales of the year are the ones that have you and your mom in mind. Because if momma taught you one thing, it's that saving money is never a bad thing.

There are as many different options for Mother's Day presents as there are moms out there. That's a whole lot of gifts, but there just so happens to be a few foolproof ones that are guaranteed to be a hit with just about everyone. Whether you're mom loves beauty items, has a things for subscriptions services, or would rather opt for shopping, brands are going above and beyond to make sure that everyone is getting a great deal.

Let's be honest: Your mom doesn't want you to spend your entire life savings on a gift for her. She taught you better than that, and these brands know it. That's why they went out of the way to give you discount codes just in time for the big day.

Whether you're looking to shop with your mom or surprise her with something great, every single one of these deals are a great option. These are the best of the best sales for the season, so you can splurge on mom and not go broke.

Courtesy energydots

If you want mom to have the ultimate relaxation, this is the brand for you. According to the brand, EMFs (electro-magnetic frequencies) from phones, computers, Wi-Fi, etc, all emit low level radiation, which can keep the brain awake and hinder relaxation. This little dot will absorb the frequencies, so your mom doesn't have to.

The brand is offering 20 percent off on every single item from nor through Mother's Day with the code Mothers18. You don't have to be a mom to score the deal either.

Courtesy Once Upon A Book Club

This isn't your average book club. Each subscription comes with three to five different gifts that are to be opened at different page numbers throughout reading. If that's not a reason to finish the book, then I don't know what is.

The brand is offering 15 percent off now through Mother's Day with the code MOM15. Be prepared though, this is one subscription service that you won't be able to quit.

Courtesy Baciano

This feminine-inspired clothing brand has everything from prints to solids in lovely designs. There will be something that you and your mom will love. Plus you can get 30 percent off your order from now through Mother's Day using code Mom30.

Teaspressa Tea Teaspressa Starter Kit $38 Teaspressa Whether you're mom is new to the world of teas or a seasoned pro, there's something for her on this website. Plus you'll get an exclusive 20 percent off with the code BUSTLE20. The code is good from now through Mother's Day. Buy Now

Merkaela Merkaela $27 CrateJoy This brand offers hundreds of incredible subscriptions services, from beauty and makeup to books and even food. CrateJoy is currently having a flash sale on the website, so you can make sure to get your mom the perfect gift. The best part is that no code is needed. Buy Now

Lily Pulitzer Gianni Romper $128 Lily Pulitzer The brand is offering free shipping on orders $150 and more using the code MOMLOVE through May 9. That shouldn't be a hard amount to get to, especially if you buy something for yourself too. Buy Now

Nordstrom Kris Nations Mama Script Ring $50 Nordstrom According to CNN, the brand is offering a $20 promo card with every $150 or more spent on egift cards. That way you can give your momma the gift of buying whatever she wants. Plus you get a little too. Buy Now

Kate Spade

