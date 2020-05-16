Whether you're trying to save money at the nail salon or you simply love doing at-home manis, the key to having shiny, lustrous fingernails is to invest in a high-quality nail polish. Unfortunately, when you start scrolling online, you'll quickly find that there are literally thousands of options. That's why I did some research to help you find the best nail polish on Amazon — there are three key qualities they all possess:

Easy application: There's nothing more annoying than clumpy, dry, nail polish. Instead, it should be a smooth lacquer that glides on easily and doesn't get tacky between coats. It's also helpful to have a wide brush that so you can cover more area in one swipe. Quick-drying: If you've ever spent 20 minutes doing your nails only to destroy them a minute later, you know why it's important for nail polish to dry quickly. Not only does that protect your nails from smudging, but it also speeds up the wait time in between coats. Long-lasting: Perhaps the most important feature in a good nail polish is its ability to last more than a few days. Strong, durable formulas that stay on your fingernails and don't chip easily are key.

Once you've ticked off all of these boxes, it's simply a matter of finding the right color. Below, I've rounded up the best nail polishes on Amazon in a variety of hues. Each one is from a reputable brand that showcases the qualities above and comes in a wide range of colors.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

The Best Overall OPI Nail Lacquer, Oranges $9 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Not only is O.P.I. nail polish a high-quality brand that's popular among professional salons, but it's beloved by at-home Amazon nail artists, too. The company's top-grade (yet reasonably priced) nail lacquer boasts more than 1,100 reviews — and that's just for this particular color collection. One of the things fans noted they like most is how easily it glides on, along with how long it stays on. Plus, it dries quickly. In addition to the above orange hue (dubbed "A Good Man-darin is Hard to Find"), it comes in a variety of reds, browns, blues, and neutrals. One reviewer wrote: "I only buy O.P,I. nail lacquer. It goes on smoothly and lasts a long time. The colors are beautiful as well. I highly recommend."