The Best Nail Polish On Amazon
Whether you're trying to save money at the nail salon or you simply love doing at-home manis, the key to having shiny, lustrous fingernails is to invest in a high-quality nail polish. Unfortunately, when you start scrolling online, you'll quickly find that there are literally thousands of options. That's why I did some research to help you find the best nail polish on Amazon — there are three key qualities they all possess:
- Easy application: There's nothing more annoying than clumpy, dry, nail polish. Instead, it should be a smooth lacquer that glides on easily and doesn't get tacky between coats. It's also helpful to have a wide brush that so you can cover more area in one swipe.
- Quick-drying: If you've ever spent 20 minutes doing your nails only to destroy them a minute later, you know why it's important for nail polish to dry quickly. Not only does that protect your nails from smudging, but it also speeds up the wait time in between coats.
- Long-lasting: Perhaps the most important feature in a good nail polish is its ability to last more than a few days. Strong, durable formulas that stay on your fingernails and don't chip easily are key.
Once you've ticked off all of these boxes, it's simply a matter of finding the right color. Below, I've rounded up the best nail polishes on Amazon in a variety of hues. Each one is from a reputable brand that showcases the qualities above and comes in a wide range of colors.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
The Best Overall
What's great about it: Not only is O.P.I. nail polish a high-quality brand that's popular among professional salons, but it's beloved by at-home Amazon nail artists, too. The company's top-grade (yet reasonably priced) nail lacquer boasts more than 1,100 reviews — and that's just for this particular color collection. One of the things fans noted they like most is how easily it glides on, along with how long it stays on. Plus, it dries quickly. In addition to the above orange hue (dubbed "A Good Man-darin is Hard to Find"), it comes in a variety of reds, browns, blues, and neutrals.
One reviewer wrote: "I only buy O.P,I. nail lacquer. It goes on smoothly and lasts a long time. The colors are beautiful as well. I highly recommend."
The Runner-Up
What's great about it: Essie is another excellent brand that's commonly used in salons and well-liked by reviewers on Amazon. The top-rated nail polish, which is quick-drying and has a bright, glossy shine, is extremely durable and slightly cheaper than the O.P.I. line, too. Reviewers vouched for its exceptional ability to stay on a long time without chipping, and it also has a wide brush that makes application easier. In addition to the lavender color above (called "Go Ginza"), it's available in light pinks, beiges, magentas, reds, burgundies, blues, greens, and grays.
One reviewer wrote: "Goes on smooth, dries fast. lasts for several days with no chipping!"
The Most Long-Lasting
What's great about it: Although all of the selections on this list are durable and chip-resistant, Revlon's ColorStay Gel Envy goes the extra mile; it's easily one of the longest-lasting drugstore nail polishes you can find. The shiny nail lacquer, which is easy to apply and dries in no time, is specially formulated like a gel polish to stay on longer. The brush is wide and smooth, and it comes in tons of colors including the above plum hue ("What A Gem"), beige ("Skinny Dip), taupe ("Stone Cold")", and lavender ("Maybe Baby").
One reviewer wrote: "This is my absolute favorite not only because of the color but also because of the spectacular finish that lasts for days. I feel as though I had my nails done professionally every time I wear this color."
The Most Wallet-Friendly
What's great about it: If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, this choice from Sally Hansen is one of the best cheap nail polishes out there. The brand is known for its thrifty polishes that still apply nicely and last fairly long considering the price. The fast-drying lacquer goes on easily without clumping or bubbling, and reviewers noted that it looks great when it's all done. On top of this popular light pink shade above, other notable hues include fuchsia ("Love Rocks"), red ("Tone of Bricks"), blue ("Big Teal"), and black ("Black Heart").
One reviewer wrote: "Best nail polish! I have such trouble doing my own nails for some reason but this stuff is amazing. Looks like gel and dries so quickly. Love it!"
The Best Glitter Polish
What's great about it: For folks who want to add a little bling to their at-home mani, this glittery nail polish will really make your fingernails pop. The fan favorite — which has more than 1,400 reviews on Amazon — is part of ILNP's holographic collection, which offers additional shimmery shades like Aged Brass, Fire Engine Red, Flamingo Pink, Pure (silver), and True Black. The eye-catching lacquer dries fairly quickly, doesn't chip easily, and lasts "forever," according to reviewers. It's simple to apply without any clumping or sticking, and it comes off easily as a bonus.
One reviewer wrote: "It looks amazing and glittery in the light. It's such good quality as well. I'm seriously in love with this polish! It's just so beautiful and I can't take my eyes off my nails! Definitely recommend it to everyone!"