There's only one thing standing in the way of you and your summer holiday — a long-haul flight. Occupying yourself for eight hours or more in a confined space isn't the most exciting prospect, but it's the perfect time to introduce yourself to one of the world's most innovative portable gaming consoles: the Nintendo Switch. So if you're new to the console and are planning on bringing it with you on your summer trip, these are the best Nintendo Switch games for travelling and that'll help you make the most out of the console's handheld mode.

One of the Switch's major selling points is how seamlessly the eighth-generation console can switch (get it?) from being docked and connected to your TV to being enjoyed on the go. Basically, the Switch combines the mechanics of its previous consoles like the Wii, the Wii U, and the DS range to bring the best out of these games and immerse you into some spectacular worlds.

However, while you can make the most out of the Switch's motion controls pretty much anywhere thanks to the ability to remove the Joy-Cons and use the screen as a mini TV, sitting that screen on a plane table top with the possibility of turbulence knocking it off is probably not the best idea. So below are seven games that you can enjoy in handheld mode without the fear of your Switch getting damaged by those pesky pockets of air.

1. 'Yoshi's Crafted World' Nintendo of America I've had the pleasure of playing through this game recently, and I gotta say if you're prone to get stressed during travel this is totally the game for you. The design is so creative, the music is adorable, and the gameplay is easy to get the hang of if you're not too confident with video games. It can be frustrating in parts when it comes to anticipating jumps and timing things correctly, but overall Yoshi's Crafted World is just so damn cute that it's easy to overlook all that. Ugh, I'd do anything for that little dino. Nintendo UK on YouTube You can purchase the physical game here, or download the digital version from the Nintendo eShop on your Switch.

2. 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild' Nintendo of America The land of Hyrule may be fictional, but a long-haul flight or even a just a lazy day is the perfect opportunity to explore the breathtaking world contained in Breath of the Wild. This is a very immersive game (trust me, I've put in over 120 hours and am nowhere near close to completing it), but losing yourself as you traverse these ancient lands is the perfect way to keep your mind occupied and absolutely enthralled. If you've never played a Zelda game before and feel as though you won't enjoy it, I was a complete newbie when I picked this game up, and now I can't get enough of it. Nintendo on YouTube You can purchase the physical game here, or download the digital version from the Nintendo eShop on your Switch.

3. 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo of America I'll be the first to admit that when I first picked up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it was daunting AF. There are so many button combinations that you need to learn for each character (there's currently 74 fighters available, with more to be added), but learning all of this and the mechanics of the game is actually enjoyable and quite satisfying. Once you've got the hang of it, watching the CPU (the character being controlled by the game's AI) fly off-screen after you've dealt your final smash can be downright hilarious. The same goes for multiplayer, but just make sure that no disagreements ensue — remember, it's just a game. Nintendo on YouTube You can purchase the physical game here, or download the digital version from the Nintendo eShop on your Switch.

4. 'Pokèmon Let's Go Pikachu & Eevee' Nintendo of America Out of all the games on this list, Pokèmon Let's Go is the one that relies on the Switch's motion control the most. Being able to throw a Pokè ball physically is pretty much the major selling point of this game (with or without the Pokè Ball Plus), but even in handheld mode there's still some physicality to capturing Pokèmon — you just move the entire console instead thanks to the built-in gyro controls. Of course, you can still play the game in tabletop mode thanks to the Switch's kickstand, but you may run the risk of damaging your console. So it's probably best to stick with handheld for this one. IGN on YouTube You can purchase the physical game here, or download the digital version from the Nintendo eShop on your Switch.

5. 'Super Mario Party' Nintendo of America As the title suggests, Super Mario Party is designed to be a multi-player game. Up to four people can play at one time, but this game is perfect if you and your BFF want to pass some time together. Similar to Let's Go, you'll have to play in tabletop mode for two people to use the joy-cons, but as long as you're aware of your surroundings and the possibility of turbulence, you'll be good to go. Just make sure that you keep your competitiveness to a minimum though. Like Smash, Super Mario Party is known to fracture friendships, so be wary. Nintendo UK on YouTube You can purchase the physical game here, or download the digital version from the Nintendo eShop on your Switch.

6. Cuphead Nintendo of America If you're in the mood for something a little more challenging on your travels, then you'll be pleased to know that Microsoft struck up a deal with Nintendo and now the critically-acclaimed Cuphead is available on the Switch. This game is notorious for being one of the hardest video games on the market right now, but the 1930s-inspired art design and the overall aesthetic is something you cannot miss. While Cuphead may be difficult, I honestly spend half the time just marvelling at the animation rather than actually playing the game — it's that entrancing at points. Nintendo on YouTube You can download the digital version of the game from the Nintendo eShop on your Switch.

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo of America While you're guaranteed to have a blast playing Mario Kart 8 with friends, it's also the perfect game to fully master on your own terms to achieve the coveted Golden Mario set. Similar to how Mario Kart has been on other Nintendo handhelds like the DS, Mario Kart 8 can be played comfortably in handheld mode. That's not to say you can't enjoy the game in multi-player, though. There's plenty of Mario Party-esce features included in Mario Kart as well, so if you've got both games on you and want to have fun with your bestie, these games are an absolute must. Nintendo on YouTube You can purchase the physical game here, or download the digital version from the Nintendo eShop on your Switch.