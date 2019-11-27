Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us, big name brands are finally revealing their sales and deals. Nordstrom’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale has officially been announced, and there are markdowns on so many good items, from Clinique sets to Hydroflasks.

Of all the Black Friday deals brands are throwing your way, the Nordstrom sale lets you checkout (and more importantly, save) with some of the most luxe goodies. The department store announced its Cyber Sale, offering discounts on sale items in clothing and home, plus beauty and fragrance for up to 50% off. But if you're strictly here for the beauty, this year’s lineup includes markdowns from some of our favorite brands, like MAC, Urban Decay, Calvin Klein, and Philosophy.

Not only are you getting a sale on sale, but there are tier deals to earn more money to spend up until March 2020. When you spend $125 you get a $25 promo card, spend $250 and get $50, and when you spend $400 you get $100 when you shop during Cyber Week (Nov. 27 to Dec. 2). There’s a lot to sift through, so take a peek at some of the best beauty picks from the Nordstrom Cyber Sale to get you started.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow

The last few years in beauty have claimed the age of the glow up, and ABH's Liquid Glow keeps your face beaming. Offered in seven shades, the Liquid highlighter is best worn under makeup, but there are no rules in makeup so feel free pop this on top of your beat too.

BareMinerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Nordstrom carries four of the BareMinerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow palettes that's filled with everyday neutrals for every skin complexion. You can get the Copper, Latte, Neutral, Rose for 30% off.

T3 Original Featherweight Folding Compact Hair Dryer

Hairdryers are the best place to save, and there are a bunch of hair styling tools up for grabs during the Cyber Sale, including T3's lightweight folding hairdryer. For the traveler in your life, consider wrapping this one up for them at checkout.

BeautyBlender All That Glitters Makeup Sponge Set

One of the most popular brands to make beauty sponges is BeautyBlender, and you can get two for almost the price of one. Plus, it comes with a case to store your used BeautyBlender sponge.

Urban Decay Naked3 Palette

You can steal Urban Decay's rosy nude eyeshadow palette for 50% off. The 12-shade palette makes a great holiday gift or a makeup essential to add to your own makeup stash.

Sigma Beauty E47 Shader-Crease Brush

Sigma Beauty offers one of the most extensive makeup brush collections out there. However, they're not the most budget-friendly, which makes this an opportune moment to nab this baby for under $10 while you can.

Stila Liquid Eyeshadow Set

Though other brands have tried to replicate its magic, Stila's liquid eyeshadows have been that chick for a while. One of these bottles would typically cost you $24. For Cyber Week, you can get three mini versions in a three-piece set for $3 less.

Nordstrom sales like this don't come often, so shop your gifts while items are still available. It’s highly recommended you grab a little something for yourself, too.