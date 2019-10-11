A medication schedule isn’t always easy to follow. But whether you're treating a chronic condition or taking care of a loved one, the best pill organizers out there offer a simple way to stay on top of every dose.

Healthcare routines are deeply personal, so choosing the ideal pill organizer for your lifestyle will be highly dependent on your individual needs. Before you make a purchase, it’s worth taking some time to think about how you’ll be using your pill organizer.

Here are some things to consider:

Size and configuration: Pill organizers come in daily, weekly, and monthly configurations. It’s up to you whether you want to plan out your whole month of medication at once, or whether you’d prefer to refill every week. On a daily level, your organizer should be split into a number of compartments that match the number of times per day that you take medication. If you take large pills (or lots of pills), you’ll also want to make sure the compartments are big enough to accommodate them.

Portability: If you plan to throw your pills into a purse or suitcase, you’ll want an organizer that can close securely (no one wants spilled medication at the bottom of their bag!) without taking up unnecessary space.

Accessibility: If you have arthritis or other conditions that cause hand pain or weakness, you might require a pill organizer that is designed to be easy to open.

Digital features: Smart pill organizers are a great option for those who would benefit from a medication reminder or who work with caregivers to track their medication intake. Smart pill organizers have digital components that provide services such as sounding an alarm when it’s time to take a dose or locking to ensure only the correct pills are taken.

Now that you’ve thought about what you need, take a look at the picks below. Each has been labeled to indicate a suggested use case or noteworthy feature, but if a pick doesn’t seem quite right for you, keep scrolling to see if the same organizer is available in a different size or configuration.

3. The Best Subtle Pill Organizer To Keep In Your Purse Mimi Medcessories Pretty Pillbox $20 | Amazon See on Amazon When you’re out and about, you might not want to be obvious about taking your pills — that's when Mimi Medcessories Pretty Pillbox comes in handy. The compact pill organizer comes in three subtly metallic shades — Rose, Champagne, and Steele — and is so sleek no one would ever guess what’s inside. Currently it’s available in just one size, with seven compartments (one for each day of the week), plus a bonus compartment for any extra pills. According to the manufacturer, each compartment can fit up to five large supplements or 10 to 12 small prescription pills. You can dispense your medication one day at a time by sliding the compartments out from each side of the pill box. A small button on the side of the box keeps it from opening in your purse. Other Styles and Sizes: None

4. The Best Monthly Pill Organizer With An Alarm MedCenter 31 Day Pill Organizer with Reminder System $64 | Amazon See on Amazon If you or a loved one is struggling to remember when to take your pills, MedCenter is here for you. The spacious pill organizer is a large countertop contraption, but it comes with 31 pillboxes so that you only need to refill the thing on a monthly basis. The pillboxes are split into four compartments, each of which can fit about 16 standard-sized pills of Advil. The pillboxes are color-coded on the ends so that you can keep track of whether you’ve taken your pills on a given day — simply flip all your filled pillboxes to display the green ends at the beginning of the month, and flip them over to display the red ends when you’ve successfully emptied them. You can slip individual pillboxes into your bag or pocket when you’re on the go, but MedCenter’s true appeal is its talking alarm clock that reminds you when it’s time to take your meds. This approach isn’t for everyone, but Amazon reviewers agree it’s great for older individuals who are coping with some memory loss. According to one reviewer, the product has been “literally a lifesaver.” Other Styles and Sizes: None