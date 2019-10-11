The Best Pill Organizers
A medication schedule isn’t always easy to follow. But whether you're treating a chronic condition or taking care of a loved one, the best pill organizers out there offer a simple way to stay on top of every dose.
Healthcare routines are deeply personal, so choosing the ideal pill organizer for your lifestyle will be highly dependent on your individual needs. Before you make a purchase, it’s worth taking some time to think about how you’ll be using your pill organizer.
Here are some things to consider:
Size and configuration: Pill organizers come in daily, weekly, and monthly configurations. It’s up to you whether you want to plan out your whole month of medication at once, or whether you’d prefer to refill every week. On a daily level, your organizer should be split into a number of compartments that match the number of times per day that you take medication. If you take large pills (or lots of pills), you’ll also want to make sure the compartments are big enough to accommodate them.
Portability: If you plan to throw your pills into a purse or suitcase, you’ll want an organizer that can close securely (no one wants spilled medication at the bottom of their bag!) without taking up unnecessary space.
Accessibility: If you have arthritis or other conditions that cause hand pain or weakness, you might require a pill organizer that is designed to be easy to open.
Digital features: Smart pill organizers are a great option for those who would benefit from a medication reminder or who work with caregivers to track their medication intake. Smart pill organizers have digital components that provide services such as sounding an alarm when it’s time to take a dose or locking to ensure only the correct pills are taken.
Now that you’ve thought about what you need, take a look at the picks below. Each has been labeled to indicate a suggested use case or noteworthy feature, but if a pick doesn’t seem quite right for you, keep scrolling to see if the same organizer is available in a different size or configuration.
1. The Best Pill Organizer For Most People
The Ezy Dose is a basic pill planner with a few simple features that should make it a great fit for most people — just ask the 2,000+ Amazon users who gave it a five star rating. The planner has 14 compartments, two for each day of the week. Compartments are labeled with the day of the week and time of day (AM or PM). The lids are transparent to allow you to see at a glance which doses you’ve taken, and push buttons make the compartments easy to open even if you have hand pain or weakness, earning the planner an endorsement for ease of use from the Arthritis Foundation. Each compartment can fit about 30 standard-sized aspirin tablets, which should be enough for most people’s needs. That said, the best thing about this planner is that it’s available in a slew of other sizes.
Other Styles and Sizes:
Ezy Dose AM/PM Daily Pill Planner: Daily, 2x/day, compartments hold 30 aspirin
Ezy Dose Weekly Pill Planner: Weekly, 1x/day, compartments hold 15 aspirin
Ezy Dose Weekly Pill Planner (XL): Weekly, 1x/day, compartments hold 30 aspirin
Ezy Dose Weekly Pill Planner (XXL): Weekly, 1x/day, compartments hold 60 aspirin
Ezy Dose Weekly Mealtime Planner: Weekly, 4x/day, compartments hold 30 aspirin
2. The Best Pill Organizer For Travel
If you’re going on the road, you’ll want to make sure you’ve packed the AUVON iMedAssist pill organizer. The BPA-free plastic organizer allows you to carry a week’s worth of pills, with each day split into four compartments. Individual compartments should be large enough to fit eight bulky fish oil pills or 18 smaller tablets. Each day is color-coded and can be detached from the others, which allows you to slip a single day into your bag so you can take your pills on the go, or to simply take only the days you need if you’re traveling for less than a week. The entire organizer system fits neatly inside an included transparent, moisture-proof case, which provides extra protection against accidental medication spillage, leaky water bottles, and other mishaps. Amazon users say the AUVON is durable, super lightweight, and secure — everything you could want from a travel pill organizer.
Other Styles and Sizes:
AUVON iMedassist Weekly Pill Organizer (Once A Day): Weekly, 1x/day, compartments hold 8 fish oil
AUVON iMedassist Portable Daily Pill Organizer (Twice A Day): Weekly, 2x/day, compartments hold 6 fish oil
AUVON iMedassist Weekly Pill Organizer (Twice A Day): Weekly, 2x/day, compartments hold 14 fish oil
AUVON iMedassist Weekly Pill Organizer (4 Times A Day) (XL): Weekly, 4x/day, compartments hold 14 fish oil
3. The Best Subtle Pill Organizer To Keep In Your Purse
When you’re out and about, you might not want to be obvious about taking your pills — that's when Mimi Medcessories Pretty Pillbox comes in handy. The compact pill organizer comes in three subtly metallic shades — Rose, Champagne, and Steele — and is so sleek no one would ever guess what’s inside. Currently it’s available in just one size, with seven compartments (one for each day of the week), plus a bonus compartment for any extra pills. According to the manufacturer, each compartment can fit up to five large supplements or 10 to 12 small prescription pills. You can dispense your medication one day at a time by sliding the compartments out from each side of the pill box. A small button on the side of the box keeps it from opening in your purse.
Other Styles and Sizes: None
4. The Best Monthly Pill Organizer With An Alarm
If you or a loved one is struggling to remember when to take your pills, MedCenter is here for you. The spacious pill organizer is a large countertop contraption, but it comes with 31 pillboxes so that you only need to refill the thing on a monthly basis. The pillboxes are split into four compartments, each of which can fit about 16 standard-sized pills of Advil. The pillboxes are color-coded on the ends so that you can keep track of whether you’ve taken your pills on a given day — simply flip all your filled pillboxes to display the green ends at the beginning of the month, and flip them over to display the red ends when you’ve successfully emptied them. You can slip individual pillboxes into your bag or pocket when you’re on the go, but MedCenter’s true appeal is its talking alarm clock that reminds you when it’s time to take your meds. This approach isn’t for everyone, but Amazon reviewers agree it’s great for older individuals who are coping with some memory loss. According to one reviewer, the product has been “literally a lifesaver.”
Other Styles and Sizes: None
5. The Best Smart Pill Organizer For Seniors With Caregivers
This LiveFine dispenser is equal parts organizer, dispenser, and gadget — which is what sets it apart from the rest. It provides 28 compartments, each large enough to fit up to 18 tablets of aspirin. When you’re filling the device, you can access all the compartments at once, eliminating the need to tediously lift 28 separate lids. Once you’ve filled the dispenser, you’re able to lock it, select a dose frequency, and program alerts. Depending on dose frequency, you might only need to refill the device once a month, or more often if you require more than one slot per day. The lock feature is key to LiveFine’s appeal, making it difficult for anyone who’s forgetful or easily confused to take their medications at the wrong time. When it’s time to take the meds, you can choose to have the device buzz, flash a red light, or sound one of four alarm sounds to alert the user that they need to take a pill. The alarm will go off for 30 minutes, or until the user tips the dispenser over to access the unlocked pill slot. Many Amazon reviewers are caregivers who have purchased the LiveFine for loved ones dealing with dementia or disorientation, and report that it’s a massive relief to know that they don’t need to worry about missed meds or overdoses. However, it’s worth noting that while the majority of reviews are positive, adding technology to anything has the power to both simplify and complicate use. The LiveFine is no exception. A smaller number of users have complained of defective or malfunctioning devices, and while it’s no reason to skip the LiveFine if you need it, it is an argument in favor of doing a few test runs before you incorporate it into a regular routine.
Other Styles and Sizes: None
