Bustle

The Best Planners and Office Supplies From Walmart.com For A Productive 2020

Shutterstock

The new year always comes with resolutions, but it's also a time to refresh and renew our workspace. It's the perfect time to crack open our brand new planners (which, if we are being honest, is really what we look forward to most in January) in an effort to be more productive and actually stick to those New Year's resolutions. And, when it comes to our beloved new pint-sized calendars, Walmart.com has it going on. From traditional planners to bullet journals, the superstore is stocked to the brim with everything we need to keep ourselves motivated and on track to conquer our biggest goals in 2020.

Planners aren’t the only way we plan to stay on top of things, though. In addition to these new year musts, Walmart.com also has a variety of office accessories — including bullet journal stencils and gel pens for color-coding your life away — that can keep us productive and (most importantly) inspired all through the year. Check out a few of our favorites, ahead.

A Stash of Bullet Journals

Pen+Gear Polka Dot Bullet Journals (3 Pack)
$8
|
Walmart
You can never have too many bullet journals. This three-pack is the perfect way to stock up for the year to ensure you are never without your customized planner.

A Vision Board Planner

Dayspring Cards 18 Month Agenda Planner
$36
$21
|
Walmart
If you love to create vision boards, this planner was made for you. The notebook comes equipped with a pen and stickers so you can customize and organize according to your preferences.

A Stencil Kit for Customizing Bullet Journals

Bullet Journal Stencil Set
$6
|
Walmart
Take your bullet journal to a new level with this stencil kit. From simple circles to intricate banners and clip art, this kit allows you to tap into your inner artist and execute an Insta-worthy journal.

A Vintage-Inspired Planner

DaySpring Vintage Floral 2020 18-Month Agenda Planner
$30
|
Walmart
For the vintage-lover, this floral 2020 planner is as stylish as it is useful. The vintage-inspired notebook features an inner pocket, tabs, and all the planner fixings — including monthly and weekly layouts — for maximum organization.

Gel Pens for Color Coding

30 Pc Gel Pen Set In Plastic Case
$18
|
Walmart
If color coding is a must, you’ll want to get your hands on this robust gel pen kit. With 30 colors to choose from, you’ll find every color you need to stay on top of your productivity this year.

A Mid-Century Modern Desk Organizer

Wood Desktop Organizer
$23
|
Walmart
Reduce clutter and keep your space spick and span with this chic mid-century modern styled desktop organizer. From books to important docs to staplers and paperclip dispensers, it offers enough shelf space for all your office must-haves.

A Pack of Chic Notebooks

Samsill Hardcover Writing Notebook
$14
|
Walmart
Write in style this year with this three-pack of gold, silver, and rose gold hardcover notebooks. From note-taking to journaling, they’ll definitely come in handy.

Erasable Highlighters for Important To-Dos

Crayola Take Note! Chisel Tip Erasable Highlighters
$5
|
Walmart
Highlighters come in handy for those important items on your to-do list! However, plans change, which is why these erasable highlighters are a must for staying organized.

Your New Favorite Pen

My Prima Planner Ballpoint Pen-Oh La La
$9
|
Walmart
Everyone has that one pen they must always write with — and this stylish pen is bound to be your new favorite. From note-taking to to-do list-making, this pen has you covered.

Stylish Office Supplies

U Brands Desktop Accessory Kit
$35
|
Walmart
No workspace is complete without a stapler, scissors, and all the other small office fixings. This rose gold kit features 10 pieces — including binder clips and a pencil cup — to ensure your desktop not only looks good, but stays organized, too.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.