Bustle

The Best Products For Keeping Curly Hair Nourished During Winter

By Lollie King
Updated:
MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

It's no secret that when it comes to beauty, winter is the antichrist. After the warmer months where all we have to worry about is staying hydrated and using SPF, winter comes crashing in like a ton of bricks. With the cold weather comes wind and rain too, and while you may know to protect skin during this time, it's easy to forget about hair. Hair in general needs extra TLC during the winter months, but curly hair, which is naturally more dry, needs a little extra love. So here are the best products for nourishing curly hair in the winter. Let's banish dryness and frizz ASAP.

Curls and Beauty Diary say that the reason curly hair can be so dry is because of a lack of sebum, "with all the twists, bends and turns, the sebum cannot easily flow down from the scalp to the ends. In straight hair, it would be like going down a slide." Another reason for the dryness in the winter according to curly haircare company Ouidad is using less conditioner which they say can "leave curls vulnerable to breakage and dehydration." In my experience, during the colder months it's imperative to be equipped with an excellent intensely moisturising conditioner and leave in conditioner, and maybe even a couple of oils to keep frizz away. If you abide by all these rules, your coils will be hydrated to perfection. I must confess, I haven't always stuck to them, and years of straightening have left some of my curls limp and dry, so these products will help in undoing years worth of damage. Thank you, curl gods.

1. Devacurl Supercream

Devacurl Supercream
£32.99
|
Naturalistic Products
Devacurl is the holy grail of curls and, thank goodness, it's finally come to the UK. Supercream is one of the brand's leading products and a little goes a long way. Rub some in your palms and apply to your wet curls for locked in moisture all day long. Amen.

2. Holy Curls

Holy Curls Conditioner
£18
|
Holy Curls
The conditioner of queens, without a doubt. I leave this in for 15 minutes with a shower cap on to lock in moisture and boost hydration. It really does leave your hair feeling silky soft.

3. Olaplex

Olaplex Hair Perfector
£26
|
Cult Beauty
If you haven't heard of Olaplex Hair Perfector before, it should definitely be on your radar. It's used as a pre-shampoo treatment and aids in moisture retention and healing damaged hair. Leave this in for ten minutes or so if you're looking to see a real difference in curls.

4. VO5

VO5 Overnight Curl Cream
£4.39
|
Sueprdrug
VO5 has recently launched a curl cream and I couldn't be happier. As this is a cream, it really helps to add moisture to your hair and doesn't leave it feeling sticky. It's also is seriously well-priced.

5. Shea Butter

Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Treat Masque
£2.32
|
Superdrug
This acts as a super deep treatment and it feels like salon standard. The mask really helps to hydrate and add moisture. Just make sure it's covering all your hair, your curls will thank you.

6. Morroccan Oil

Morroccanoil Treatment
£32.85
|
Look Fantastic
This is already a staple in many people's curl routines, as it should be. It tames winter frizz, but also helps detangle curls and coils. If you blow dry your curls, I would definitely recommend putting some of this in first to seal in the moisture.

This article was originally published on