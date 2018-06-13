Trying new make-up and skincare products is a hobby and work perk of mine. But as much as I enjoy perusing (and going broke in) the Selfridges beauty hall, you really can't beat the great British high street when it comes to a bargain that hits the spot — and you really can't beat Superdrug. The best products in Superdrug are long-lasting, sensitive to skin, cheap as chips and look amazing.

OK, I don't mean to sound OTT, but I love the pink plastic bags, the vastness of the stores, the world of opportunity each time you enter. From various types of cotton wool to travel essentials and wallet-and-flutter-friendly mascaras, the iconic store has everything you could possibly want, and at a price point that I can definitely get on board with. That said, I've made a few mistakes, and some things are definitely better than others.

So here, I've filtered out the Superdrug hero products that I've either been repeat buying for years, or are cult favourites with the brand's diehards. It's ahead of the curve with its own-brand vegan products, and spending an hour in the make-up aisle is my idea of a good time. I mean, I have literally popped in for a Diet Coke and tampons in the past, and come out with glitter, patterned tissues, earrings (yes, I know), and an eye shadow palette. #noregrets.

Coming from a Superdug connoisseur, here are the store's top products that I think you should check out now because, well... they're awesome.

B. Foundation Superdrug B. Flawless Silk Foundation £6.66 B. is Superdrug's own beauty range, and it's all totally vegan. You can shop away guilt-free, knowing your purchases are kind to your skin, your wallet, and the animals. I like all the products, but the foundation is a stand-out. You can opt for a matte or silk finish: I like silk, for total radiance. N4 is my perfect shade, and the medium to light coverage is ideal. Buy Now

False Eyelashes Superdrug Superdrug Volume 301 Fashion Lashes £1.00 When you need a false lash, you need a false lash, and nothing else is going to cut it. Perfect for weddings and big nights out, these are easy to apply and remove. They make your eyes pop and ensure you won't need to wear eyeliner or mascara. They also cost £1. Yes, £1. At this rate I'll be buying them weekly. Buy Now

Style Freedom Spray Superdrug Style Freedom Pure Shine £5.99 https://www.superdrug.com/Hair/Hair-Styling/Hair-Styling-Spray/Style-Freedom-Pure-Shine-100ml/p/723840 Honestly, what doesn't this nifty little spray do. It can be used on wet or dry hair, and works to get rid of flyaways, remove frizz, keep hair sleek, and add shine. And it feels like you're wearing no product at all, as it's totally weightless. I keep this on my dressing table at all times. Buy Now

Solait Self Tan Superdrug Solait 10 Minute Tan £4.99 This is a summer classic. Use it on your face and body for a natural-looking glow that increases with each use. It smells deliciously tropical and contains argan oil and grape seed, so it is super moisturising, too. I'm also slightly obsessed with the pink packaging. This one is worth looking around for, if it's sold out in your local. Buy Now

Argan Hair Therapy Treatment Superdrug Superdrug Argan Hair Therapy Pre-Shampoo Elasticising Hair Treatment £3.99 Superdrug's own-brand Pre-Shampoo Treatment is one to buy now: it feels, smells, and performs like a product far, far more expensive than it is. Use it weekly on wet hair before you shampoo, leaving it on for 20 minutes. It will add serious bounce and shine. Buy Now

Fantasy Holographic Nails Superdrug Fantasy Queen Of Darkness Diesel Holographic Nails £4.99 As someone who has spent more than her fair share of money on manicures, let me assure you that these nails are awesome. They make a total statement anywhere you go with their holographic effect, and are easily stuck on with the provided glue. Sure, typing, washing your hair, and chopping food is harder, but that's the price we pay. Buy Now

Some Body Bars Superdrug Some Body Cocoa & Salted Fudge Natural Bar £1.49 This one's a bonus, because while I mainly go to Superdrug for my beauty needs, this Cocoa & Salted Fudge Natural Bar is too divine to pass up. It satisfies my (regular) sugar cravings and is bizarrely healthy: it's protein-rich and offers a burst of energy. Get two while you're at it. Buy Now