The right underwear can make or break a trip. Some travelers might view this to be a trivial factor, but if you want your trip to be as convenient, stress-free, and comfortable as possible, then seeking out the best quick-dry women’s underwear for travel is crucial.

While it might seem easier to just buy a set of cheap, cotton underwear right before your trip, it can actually cause more discomfort and inconvenience in the long-run. In addition to being easier to clean, quick-dry underwear often has naturally moisture-wicking and odor-preventing capabilities. Obviously, these things are especially important if you plan on going hiking or trekking, or spending days (or weeks) away from home. And, since you can simply wash your quick-dry underwear in the sink and hang them dry, you don't have to pack as many pairs in the first place, thus reducing your travel load.

When choosing the best pair of quick-dry underwear for you, there are a few things to consider, like fabric and the climate you'll be in. Synthetic blends with nylon or polyester are the most popular options, as they're extremely breathable, while merino wool, which is naturally anti-microbial, will be your best bet if you're headed somewhere cold.

No matter where you’re going or how long you’re traveling for, it’s important to alleviate yourself of any possible discomfort or extra work. That being said, here are six pairs of the best quick-drying underwear that will significantly simplify your travel experience.

1 A Pair Of Breathable, Odor-Preventing Underwear That Keeps You Feeling Fresh At All Times Amazon ExOfficio Women’s Give-N-Go Bikini Briefs $14-26 AmazonBuy Now With an odor-eliminating mesh fabric that wicks away moisture and allows for excellent airflow, these breathable bikini briefs keep you cool and comfortable even on the longest and most grueling days of travel. The durable fabric is also easy to wash and quick to dry, so you won't need to bring more than a couple pairs on your trip. They come in a variety of pretty colors — including nude, black, coral, and purple — and boast a near-perfect rating with over 1,000 reviews. "They aren't joking when they say you can hike with [just] two pairs... [I] wore a pair, washed it, and hung it by hand, wore the other, did the same that night, rotating them. Awesome," read one. "I bought three of these for a trip to Italy as I would need to wash and dry overnight while traveling. They worked very well. I normally wear 100 [percent] cotton but these were comfortable and breathed quite well. They roll up and pack much smaller than my normal pair that they don't take up any extra room," read another. Available sizes: XS – XXL

2 Another Breathable Option With A Near-Perfect Amazon Rating Amazon Fruit of the Loom Women’s Breathable Bikini Panties $6-25 (4 Pack) AmazonBuy Now The unique ventilated fabric of these breathable micro-mesh underwear makes it easy to stay cool and dry all day long. With colors like black, grey, purple, and white, as well as cut options including low-rise brief, boyshort, and bikini, you can choose your ideal style and fit. The underwear also have over a thousand reviews on Amazon, with one reviewer raving that they remained cool and dry even during a canoeing trip: "It was 95 [degrees] out in south Louisiana with high humidity. I wasn't planning on getting [in] the water but did, and they dried very quickly, better than any swim bottom I've ever worn." With a tag-free design and a smooth waistband, this four-pack of breathable underwear provides comfort at all times. Available Sizes: S – 3X

3 A Set Of Underwear That Eliminates Panty Lines And Has Four-Way Stretch For Peak Comfort Amazon Balanced Tech Women’s Seamless Bikini Panties $23-25 (6 Pack) AmazonBuy Now In addition to being able to easily wash these quick-dry underwear on the go thanks to the breathable polyester and nylon fabric they're made of, they're also a great option when you’re looking for a flexible and supportive fit. They're designed to provide full coverage without riding up, and the four-way stretch of the fabric conforms to your body for excellent support, while also allowing for freedom of movement. Like the Fruit Of The Loom underwear, above, this option has tagless labeling to eliminate itching and chafing, but also features smooth and seamless edges that eliminate panty lines, making it much easier to pair these underwear with just about any outfit in your suitcase. Available sizes: XS - XL