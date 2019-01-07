After weeks of anticipation, the night is finally here: the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 6. This year's show is hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg and the best quotes from their 2019 Golden Globes opening monologue will make you laugh so hard. Oh stars in the BBC series Killing Eve, while Samberg has been a longtime cast member on the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine — and they proved to be a golden comedy duo when they memorably presented an Emmy together last year.

In a Jan. 4 interview with Today's Natalie Morales, Oh and Samberg revealed that one thing they didn't want to tackle in their Golden Globes opening monologue was politics. "There's so much political comedy and so much great political comedy that I don't think we necessarily need to be like, 'We're going to do this now for the first time,'" Samberg told Today with a laugh. In the interview, Oh added her own goal for the hosting gig: "The thing I'm really most interested in is to find some joy. Because we need it."

And there was plenty of hilarious and joyful moments throughout Oh and Samberg's 2019 Golden Globes opening monologue on Sunday night. Here are some of the best quotes, so you can revisit all the best one-liners whenever you want.

"One lucky audience member will host the Oscars." Within the first few minutes, Oh and Samberg addressed the Kevin Hart Oscars controversy with a hilarious one liner.

"You know what race of people that gets under my skin? The Hollywood marathon." The above quote was said in reference to how Oh and Samberg don't have tweets that are offensive.

"There could be 100 people in the room & 99 don't believe you, & you just need one to believe in you and that was Bradley Cooper." This line references Lady Gaga's quote throughout award season about how Bradley Cooper believed in her.

"It's the show that makes you sit up and say, 'Wait, is this anti-Semitic?'" Samberg struck a chord with some viewers with this joke about Amazon's hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"'Crazy Rich Asians' made $200 million, said asian moms everywhere...cut to my mom!" Oh made this joke about the hit romantic comedy film.

"It is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since 'Ghost in the Shell' & 'Aloha.'" Oh's whitewashing joke prompted Emma Stone to reportedly yell out, "I'm sorry," from the audience. (Stone starred as a half-Asian character in the movie Aloha.)

"What's the Asian Flush?" "Don't worry, this joke's not for you." Oh and Samberg had this interaction when Oh commenced the handing out of Pepcid to counteract the phenomenon known as Asian Glow or Asian Flush, which yes, is very real.

"I'm seeing that Jim Carrey is sitting up front tonight in the Movies section, even though he's nominated for a TV show." Oh's quote then started a banter between her, Samberg, and Carrey about the Sonic The Hedgehog actor's seating arrangement. Whoops.