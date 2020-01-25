When you're shopping for jewelry online, it can be hard to assess whether you're getting a quality piece or something that will grow dull after a few wears. Fortunately, the best-selling jewelry on Amazon tends to use fine jewelry materials at shockingly affordable price points. From dainty stacking rings to gorgeous everyday earrings, the pieces below offer accessible, high-quality style.

With that in mind, it's time to shop for some sparkle. All of the pieces below come highly rated on Amazon and cost less than $25.

1. These Chic & Minimalist Studs PAVOI Dainty Stud Earrings $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These modern studs in fine jewelry metals are minimalist luxe at a bargain price. Choose from six different shapes (think: delicate bars, halos, and crescents) that are cast in 0.925 sterling silver, then plated with 14-karat gold in white, yellow, and rose tones. The high-quality AAAAA grade cubic zirconia is subtle yet eye-catching. These earrings are also nickel-free and guaranteed to be hypoallergenic. "Adorable, perfectly petite, high-quality material and build, especially at this price point," one shopper raved. Reviewers emphasize that these are quite dainty, with one noting that "if you like small, sparkly, minimal jewelry, you can't go wrong with these." Available colors: 3 colors

Available styles: 6 styles

2. A Triple-Band Ring That Looks Designer BORUO Silver Triple Interlocked Ring $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This interlocking triple-band ring is reminiscent of the popular Cartier Trinity design for a fraction of the price. High-quality 0.925 sterling silver is plated in platinum to resist tarnish, and each of the three rings is under 2 millimeters wide so it doesn't look or feel heavy on your hand. It's also hypoallergenic, nickel-free, and offers one of the widest range of ring sizes on this list. And, according to a few reviews, it also makes an unexpectedly great fidget spinner. Available colors: 1 color

Available sizes: 4 - 12

3. The Delicate Monogram Necklace That’s Perfect For Gifting Fettero Gold Initial Heart Necklace $12 | Amazon See On Amazon A dainty heart necklace with a single-letter monogram is a pretty and personal accent. The 14-karat, gold-plated chain is just over 13-inches long with a two-inch extender, so it will sit very close to the throat. Shoppers write that it's "perfect for everyday" and rave about the "amazing quality," noting that its price is "more than fair." One shopper who was looking to treat herself added, "You can't go wrong either as a gift for yourself or for some one else. Everyone will think you paid a lot more than you did." Available colors: 1 color

Available styles: 26 letters

4. This Luxe-Looking Tennis Bracelet PAVOI Classic Tennis Bracelet $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This glittering tennis bracelet is a glamorous choice for every day and special occasions alike. The 14-karat, gold-plated metal is lead-free and hypoallergenic, and the 3-millimeter, AAA Swarovski cubic zirconia is elevated in a four-prong basket setting to more easily catch the light. Reviews rave about the great quality that gives real diamonds a run for the money. "I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to add a little sparkle to their wardrobe," one shopper wrote. Plus, it's available in three different hues: rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold. Available colors: 3 colors

Available sizes: 3 lengths

5. This Silicone Ring That You’ll Never Worry About Losing Egnaro Braided Silicone Ring $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want a ring to wear for camping, working out, or other active hobbies, a silicone ring makes for a simple yet durable accessory. This one features a braided design that gives it a bit more style than a flat band and wears more delicately on the finger. Since silicone is naturally elastic, it's also a good option to consider if you experience fluctuations in ring size. Many shoppers remarked that these rings are good quality and hold up over time. They're comfortable and stackable, too. Available colors: 8 single colors and in multicolor packs

Available sizes: 3.5-4 through 8.5-9

6. The Swarovski Studs That Look Like Real Diamonds Central Diamond Center CZ Stud Earrings $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Diamond stud earrings are the little black dress of jewelry, but a good set of cubic zirconia studs can get you an almost identical look. This pair is cut from two Swarovski round Pure Brilliance cubic zirconia in a four-prong basket setting that elevates the stone for maximum brilliance. The basket settings themselves are 0.925 silver, while the posts are solid 14-karat gold. The posts are double-notched and the earrings feature a friction-style back for extra security. The sizes are listed in total carat weight, so to find the carat size for each individual earring, simply divide by two. Available colors: 3 colors

Available sizes: 1 - 8 carats

7. This Elegant CZ Solitaire Pendant Necklace That's Just The Right Size PAVOI CZ Solitaire Choker Necklace $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This 1.5-carat cubic zirconia solitaire pendant necklace is a beautiful and versatile day-to-night option. The large Swarovski stone is just over 7 millimeters across in a rhodium-plated prong setting, and, at 18 inches long, the 14-karat, gold-plated chain should sweep to a wearable level slightly below the clavicle. (If you prefer a longer drop, the necklace chain features a two-inch extender.) Shoppers call it "lovely," and one remarked: "It's so simple but so beautiful. I could wear it casually or for a nice night out. I'm completely impressed and it seems to be made of good quality." Available colors: 3 colors

8. A Sleek Hinged Hoop In Lots Of Sizes For Different Piercings FANSING 316L Surgical Steel Hinged Hoop $10 | Amazon See On Amazon A simple hoop is a classic piercing choice, and this one comes in dozens of sizes and gauges for a variety of piercings. The 316L surgical steel is lead-, nickel-, and cadmium-free to minimize potential sensitivities and is available in a wearable assortment of black, gold, rainbow metallic, silver, and rose gold. The seamless design shouldn't fall out easily, but doesn't require tools to open, either. "This is a nice light, pretty snug-fitting perfect hoop," one reviewer wrote. "It opens and closes easily but stays closed when you want it to, and looks really adorable," another noted. Available colors: 5 colors

Available gauges: 10 - 20 gauge

Available diameters: 5 - 16 millimeters

9. These Mantra Bangles With Hidden Messages Joycuff Personalized Inspirational Mantra Cuff $15 | Amazon See On Amazon A simple open metal bangle with a hidden message engraved inside is one way to spark a bit of secret joy, and it also makes for a thoughtful gift. You can choose from a wide range of messages, from the inspirational — Alis volat propriis (She flies with her own wings) — to the simple Faith over fear. The 316L surgical stainless steel is nickel-free and hypoallergenic, and it has a brushed satin interior where the message is engraved. Shoppers noted that the metal is indeed good quality and doesn't tarnish easily. One fan remarked that it's "weighty and durable but still looks elegant and simple." Available styles: 73 styles

10. A 40-Pack Of Delicate Crystal Nose Studs JewelrieShop Nose Studs (40-Piece) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon A set of 40 dainty crystal studs for nose piercings The 7 to 9 millimeter hypoallergenic posts are made from nickel-free, 316L stainless steel for comfortable long-term wear, and they can be bent for a better fit. Their fixed "bone" design features a small round ball at the bottom to help keep the stud in place for added security. These come in clear/white, shown here, and there's also a pack of 40 in different colors. One review called them "a great little stud with just a hint of sparkle," and several noted that having so many on hand meant not having to worry about misplacing one. Available colors: 2 colors

Available sizes: 1.5 mm, 2 mm

11. Some Extra-Thin & Sparkly Stacking Rings PAVOI CZ Stackable Ring $14 | Amazon See On Amazon A band (or three) of scant 1-millimeter dainty stacking rings are a delicate accent, and these come with the highest-quality AAAAA cubic zirconia that won’t dull over time. The ring itself is cast in sterling silver plated with either rhodium or 14-karat gold. All options are nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic. Several shoppers mentioned that these rings — while beautiful — tend to run large. If you wear half sizes, you may want to size down. Available sizes: 5 - 9

Available colors: 3 colors

12. These Delicate Mini-Hoops With A Cult Following PAVOI Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These minimalist yet classic huggie earrings — with over 3,000 reviews — offer modern sparkle for everyday wear. And you can indeed wear them almost every day: Shoppers reported that their scant half-inch diameter is easy to sleep and shower in — and, incidentally, lends itself well to being layered in multiple ear piercings. The 14-karat gold plating is hypoallergenic, nickel-free, and lead-free. "I haven’t taken them out in about two weeks. They are so comfortable I can’t even tell I’m wearing earrings. Even at night they don’t bother me. Love the look and simplicity of these. Seriously my favorite earrings!" commented one fan. Available colors: 3 colors

13. These Silk Tassel Earrings Available In 30+ Colors Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These colorful tassel earrings in a rainbow of hues are a fun alternative to heavy metal earrings. The post is studded with a gilt-hemmed druzy crystal that gives you eye-catching sparkle, and the genuine silk threads are wrapped in a triple-tiered tassel style that falls three inches from the post for a statement that's effortless and lightweight. However, although the posts are lead- and nickel-free, the seller advises anyone with a base metal allergy to be cautious. That hasn't deterred almost 1,000 five-star reviews, though. "Just gorgeous... Had no idea they’d be so lovely. Get constant compliments when I wear them," a shopper raved. Available colors: 31 colors