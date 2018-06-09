While The American Academy Of Dermatology recommends wearing a broad spectrum sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 30, if you're going to be outside for an extended period of time, you'll want something even higher. After reviewing and comparing dozens of formulas, I've narrowed down the best SPF 50 sunscreens, which you'll find ahead.

What's more? It also protects against user error. Since the SPF is the measure of how long a sunscreen will protect you from the sun's rays, then the higher the SPF, the longer you can go between reapplying. We don't always apply as much product as we should, so using a formula with a higher SPF is basically a failsafe in case we wind up inadvertently skimping on our application.

And thanks to new innovations in technology, there are as many kinds of sunscreens as there are skin types. Whether your skin is dry or oily, sensitive or acne-prone, there's a formula out there for you. The best part is, many of these sunscreens can be used on your face and body, which is both convenient and cost-effective. If you plan on using these products for double-duty, however, you'll want to be sure to pick up a bigger bottle.

It's never a bad time to stock up on sun protection, so keep scrolling for the best SPF 50 sunscreens — all of which are handily available on Amazon Prime.

1. The Best SPF 50 Sunscreen For Your Face And Body Amazon Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50 $19 AmazonBuy Now If you're sick of messing around with two different sunscreens for your face and body, then allow me to introduce you to Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50. Oil-free and non-comedogenic, it's a skin-friendly formula that you can apply from your head to your toes. But that's not the only thing that makes Supergoop! a star. It's packed with antioxidants, which helps protect the skin against free radicals and helps make your higher SPF formulations more stable. It doesn't have that greasy, heavy feeling and melts into the skin in seconds. Supergoop! is a total no-brainer when it comes to amazing coverage. Consider this your new go-to sunscreen. While this 2.4-ounce bottle is great for anyone looking for a face-specific product, you should probably go with the 18-ounce option if you plan on using it on your entire body. Breaking down to $2.67 per ounce, it'll save you a ton of money in the long run.

2. The Best SPF 50 Sunscreen For Sensitive Skin Amazon La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid $34 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a formula that poses no risks to delicate, irritation-prone skin, La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid is your best option. This lightweight sunscreen was formulated with sensitive skin types in mind and uses zinc oxide to protect your dermis from the sun — a mineral protectant that causes less allergies and/or irritation than a chemical version. Anthelios 50 is also non-comedogenic, paraben-free, and fragrance-free, meaning there's nothing in this bottle that will cause redness and flare ups on your sensitive skin. And since it's water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, you can splash around in the water without worrying about getting burned. The only downside is, this is a face-specific sunscreen, so you'll need to pick up a separate product for your body. We recommend this one, a very similar spray-on formula with an SPF of 60. It's also safe for sensitive skin, but it's not zinc-based.

3. The Best SPF 50 Sunscreen For Dry Skin Amazon Replenix Antioxidant Sunscreen Moisturizer SPF 50 $36 AmazonBuy Now Replenix Antioxidant Sunscreen Moisturizer SPF 50 is the best formula for dry complexions because it prioritizes the moisturizer aspect of its name just as much as the skin protectant. It's packed with hydrating ingredients, like bisabolol and squalene, which moisturize your skin without clogging your pores. Replenix is also stocked with a ton of antioxidants, like green tea polyphenols, which help stabilize high-SPF formulations while adding an extra boost of moisture. It's light enough to be layered with your other moisturizers, but you may find that a swipe of this stuff is all you need to stay hydrated — and sun-protected — all day long. At 4 ounces, it's a good-sized bottle for one person, and you can use it on your body, too.

4. The Best Sweat-Resistant Sunscreen With SPF 50 Amazon EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 $24 AmazonBuy Now If you're someone who's particularly active outdoors — whether you play a sport or go for frequent hikes or runs — then EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 is the sunscreen for you. It's sweat-resistant, so it won't drip into your eyes during a workout. This is also important, because it means this sunscreen won't streak — something that can make your sunscreen less effective over time. It's oil-free, which is fantastic for acne-prone skin. And even though it uses zinc to protect you from the sun, there is absolutely no white sheen, making this an amazing choice for folks with deeper skin tones. If you plan on using it for your body, or sharing it amongst your family, be sure to pick up the 7-ounce option.