Whipping up something delicious in the kitchen is much easier with the right cookware. For baking pies, pastas, or anything else in your oven, the best stoneware bakeware is consistently reliable, versatile, and durable.

Stoneware is nontoxic, non-reactive, and can become non-stick over time, so it’s safe to use for all kinds of baking recipes. Well-made stoneware is durable enough to last you a long time, but it is heavier than other materials and you will want to be careful not to drop it to avoid breaking or chipping. Bakeware made from stoneware comes in different shapes for different tasks, including rectangular casserole dishes, smaller ramekins, and round dishes for pies.

Be sure to take a look at your dish’s specs so you know it’s big or deep enough for your baking needs. Stoneware is generally oven-safe, but maximum temperature limits can vary according to manufacturer.

Stoneware bakeware is designed to be with you for the long haul, but there's a dish (or even a set!) for every budget and kitchen decor style. With all this in mind, below is the best stoneware bakeware, all highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Casserole Dish With Lid Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Covered Rectangular Casserole $92 | Amazon See on Amazon You've almost certainly heard the name Le Creuset, a well-established name in essential kitchen cookware and bakeware. This high-quality casserole dish comes from this storied French company — known for its long-lasting pieces — and yes, it's worth the investment for it's impeccable construction alone. One reviewer raved that it's "solid enough to take the wear and tear of frequent kitchen use." The 4-quart rectangular casserole dish is safe to use in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. The 12 by 9 inch dish also has a tight-fitting lid with a looped handle that's easy to grab and scalloped handles on the dish for a secure grip. This highly-rated pick comes in seven colors, including a vibrant red and blue. A helpful review: “I love this dish. I have used it for everything from roasting a 5 lb chicken to baking brownies and casseroles. It’s so high quality and looks elegant on my counter top ... Everything I make comes out beautifully golden brown and heated through to perfection.”

2. A Classic Casserole Dish For Nearly Half The Price Emile Henry Modern Classics Large Rectangular Baker $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Though perhaps not as well-known as my previous pick, Emile Henry is another French brand that has been making classic cookware since 1850. The brand's 13-by-9-inch rectangular casserole dish equipped with sturdy handles, though it doesn't come with a lid. While it's more budget-friendly than Le Creuset's casserole dish, it's no less attractive. One reviewer gushed, "Great looking and highly giftable." This high-resistant stoneware withstands up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and is safe in the oven, broiler, microwave, and dishwasher. A hard glaze on this 4.8-quart dish makes it especially scratch resistant, and this highly-rated pick is available in five colors, including white and yellow. Make it a set with this matching smaller baking dish. A helpful review: “This pan is great! It's deeper than other 9x13 pans, so I can make mac and cheese without worrying that my sauce is going to spill everywhere. It also resists sticking. Cheese, sauce, chicken, fruit, after a soak, everything wipes right off."

3. The Best Bakeware Set Under $150 CorningWare French White Bakeware Set (20 Pieces) $100 | Amazon See on Amazon With 10 dishes and matching lids, this CorningWare bakeware set has dishes of varied sizes to cover most baking needs. The set includes the following with plastic lids: 1.5-quart oval and round dishes, 15-ounce oval and round dishes, 16-ounce oval and round dishes, two 24-ounce round dishes, and two 7-ounce ramekins, as well as the following with glass lids: a 2.5-quart oval dish and a 2.5-quart round dish. All are oven safe though not broiler safe, and they don't have handles. The manufacturer states that these are safe in high heat, but the exact maximum temperature is not stated. With that said, one reviewer says these are safe to use in 450 degrees Fahrenheit, but that they recommend placing the bakeware in the oven before preheating it to avoid exposing it to extreme temperature changes. CorningWare originated in New York in the 1950s, known for its glassware as well as its bakeware, and reviewers report using these dishes for decades. The white, glossy finish and fluted pattern fits in with any kitchen decor, and this set has an impressive 4.4-star rating with more than 1,300 reviews. A helpful review: “[...] This is the perfect starter set especially if you are starting out in your first place and aren't sure what to buy. The beauty of this is that you can add matching pieces as you discover your needs. These are durable and I had my last set for 17 years, and I anticipate having these forever. On a side note, I have pieces of CorningWare that my parents gave me when I moved that they had since I was a child, and they are still going strong. CorningWare holds up!"