The Best Sunscreens For Dark Skin You Can Bag In The UK

By L'Oréal Blackett
When it comes to Black skincare, the emphasis is heavy on staying moisturised. At. All. Times. It has been long drummed into my head by my mother and grandmothers that leaving the home without a heavy slick of lotion would bring shame on the family. Yet while being "ashy" is often considered a cardinal sin, there's less of a concern about keeping Black skin protected from sun exposure. As the UK prepares for a serious heatwave over the coming days, it's high time we bury and forget that common myth that Black people do not need sunscreen. But what are the best suncreens for Black women in the UK market?

Glad you asked. There's a few. Over the last few years, the skincare market has been improving its suncream recipes to suit Black skin. Traditional suncreams often leave thick, grey streaks on darker skin tones that leave you looking less than glowy. I could show you some horrifying pictures. And that's only if I wore SPF in the first place. While the increased melanin in Black skin does offer some protection from harmful UV and UVB rays, it is not a miracle worker. From reducing the effects of hyperpigmentation, fine lines, burns and preventing skin cancers, wearing SPF on a daily basis is an absolute necessity, whether you are going outside or staying indoors. With that – and the heatwave in mind – here are 10 sunscreens to buy in the UK that won't leave grey marks on Black skin.

La Roche-Posay Ultra Light Invisible Factor 50+
£17.50
£13.50
|
Look Fantastic
The La Roche-Posay Ultra Light Invisible Factor 50+ suncream is a personal favourite of mine. I wear it most days under make-up and, hooray, there's no sign of the dreaded grey face. The popular SPF, is described as a" lightweight, airy fluid" that "glides effortlessly across your skin, absorbing fast to avoid the look and feeling of greasy, heavy product residue". I concur.
Glossier Invisible Shield
£20
|
Glossier
Glossier's Invisible Shield has many fans, especially women of colour who praise it for its transparent, streak-free formula. At SPF 30, Invisible Shield works to "prevent sun damage and skin cancer, and works to neutralize harmful free radicals," say Glossier. It's also vegan, cruelty free and great for all skin types.
Paula's Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 50
£34
|
Paula's Choice
If you've already explored much of Paula's Choice's extremely popular skincare range then you may be familiar with their sell-out SPFs (there's plenty to choose from). If your skin concerns include hyperpigmentation, breakouts, and blemishes, then Paula's Choice's Resist Anti-Ageing sunscreen may be a great daily SPF for your future skin care goals.
Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield SPF30
£65
|
Murad
The keyword here is: "Invisblur". Murad's SPF works to protect the skin from sun damage (obvs) and is also hailed as a great primer under makeup. A win-win. At £65, this SPF is an investment product.
ECooking Sunscreen SPF 30
£16.75
|
Beauty Bay
While you may not be planning a holiday so far this year (sigh), this SPF is a great option for those who like taking a dip albeit the ocean, jacuzzi, or paddling pool. ECooking's SPF 30 sunscreen is waterproof for 20 minutes. They also promise that their formula is "non-greasy" and "nourishes as it protects."
ULTRASUN Extreme SPF50+
£22
|
Space NK
If you've become an avid runner during lockdown, I'd recommend Ultra Sun Extreme Protection sunscreen for extra protection during long periods of sun exposure. It's also designed for very sensitive skin and all skin tones.
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
£30
|
Cult Beauty
Supergoop is very serious about sun protection and aim to revolutionise sun protection market. For Black skintones, their 'Unseen Sunscreen' comes highly recommended. They say it is "completely invisible" as well as antioxidant-rich and leaves a nice velvety feel that works well underneath makeup.
Khiels Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30
£20.80
|
Khiels
Once you've committed to wearing SPF everyday, you want to know that keeps working all day, right?. Well, Khiels Sun Protection in SPF 30 promises 24 hours of visibly well-balanced, and "comfortable" skin. It's a tad thicker than your average daily moisuriser but a great recommend for those with parched, dry skin.

Dermalogica Protection 50 Sport SPF 50
£34
|
John Lewis
Another great SPF for those who are active outside. Dermologica Protect Sport helps "defend against prolonged sun exposure". It's also lightweight and non-greasy.
Skin Ceuticals Ultra Facial Defence SPF 50
£41
|
Skin Ceutical
This high-performing SPF covers all basis when it comes to sun protection. It protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays, as well as helping prevent collagen breakdown and dark spots. What's more, it's a lightweight formula that would work well in a comprehensive skincare regime.