Furnishing and decorating a home can be truly expensive; trust me, I would know. Having just moved in to a completely unfurnished flat, I (along with my bank balance) am fully aware of the cost attached to getting everything in order. Accessorising your home and making it your own can be particularly hard if you're short on cash; decor isn't a necessity, therefore it can be hard to justify spending money on it. The good news is there are some amazing supermarket homeware buys that you can pick up without spending a fortune.

Whether it's a mirror that will open up the room, a chic vase to hold all those flowers you're bound to get sent (may as well be optimistic), or some cool tableware that's a little bit different from your average IKEA set, the supermarket is where it's at. As well as places such as Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, where you would perhaps expect to find some cool home decor, stores such as Lidl, Asda, Aldi, and Sainsbury's also have some great offerings you won't be able to resist. And truthfully, most of it looks way more expensive than it actually is, and you can't really tell it's been picked up from your local foodie shop.

It's actually amazing how much stuff you can now buy from your supermarket. As well as (ofc) your food shop and weekly groceries, the supermarket now boasts everything from clothing and underwear to awesome beauty buys, and (as you are about to discover) some of the chicest homeware to decorate your home with. Keep reading to discover my current 13 favourite supermarket homeware bits to pick up.