The Best Supermarket Homeware To Buy To Spruce Up Your Home On The Cheap

Furnishing and decorating a home can be truly expensive; trust me, I would know. Having just moved in to a completely unfurnished flat, I (along with my bank balance) am fully aware of the cost attached to getting everything in order. Accessorising your home and making it your own can be particularly hard if you're short on cash; decor isn't a necessity, therefore it can be hard to justify spending money on it. The good news is there are some amazing supermarket homeware buys that you can pick up without spending a fortune.

Whether it's a mirror that will open up the room, a chic vase to hold all those flowers you're bound to get sent (may as well be optimistic), or some cool tableware that's a little bit different from your average IKEA set, the supermarket is where it's at. As well as places such as Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, where you would perhaps expect to find some cool home decor, stores such as Lidl, Asda, Aldi, and Sainsbury's also have some great offerings you won't be able to resist. And truthfully, most of it looks way more expensive than it actually is, and you can't really tell it's been picked up from your local foodie shop.

It's actually amazing how much stuff you can now buy from your supermarket. As well as (ofc) your food shop and weekly groceries, the supermarket now boasts everything from clothing and underwear to awesome beauty buys, and (as you are about to discover) some of the chicest homeware to decorate your home with. Keep reading to discover my current 13 favourite supermarket homeware bits to pick up.

Green Planter On Stand
£10
Asda
I've been looking for a cool plant stand for ages, and I can't believe this one is only a tenner. Score.
Kirkton House Velvet Footstool
£29.99
Aldi
If you're short on space, a footstool can be a great multi purpose buy. Table for snacks? Check. Seat for dinner party guest? Check. Place to rest your feet after a long day? Check.
Pink Large Apothecary Vase
£10
Asda
Add a little colour to your home with this cute pink vase, which also comes in purple.
Sacred Bamboo Plant
£7.99
Lidl
You can pay an arm and a leg for nice plants, so this one is an absolute steal.
Elephant Pom Pom Cushion
£7
Asda
The cute print and little pom poms on this cushion are irresistible, as is the fact it's under £10.
Kirkton House Exposed Bulb Lamp
£14.99
Aldi
If industrial chic is your kinda thing, this lamp is going to be a sure fire winner in your book.
Skull Ornament
£6
Asda
I'm a sucker for a skull, and you can't get much cheaper than this low-key black one.
Lisbon living Mustard and White Basket
£24
Sainsbury's
I love me a storage basket. Perfect for keeping blankets, towels, or even magazines in, the options are endless with this one.
Silver Mercury Cylinder Vase
£15
Waitrose
This chic vase looks way more expensive than it actually is, and would be just as impactful with nothing in it than with a bunch of flowers.
Drury Recycled Tumbler Glass
£2.50
Sainsbury's
I am a bit of a glass obsessive, which may sound odd but each to their own. As well as super thin glasses, I really like a vintage looking tumbler, like this one by Sainsbury's.
Ava Pressed Glass Dessert Bowl
£5
Waitrose
Add a touch of class to your Ben & Jerry's with this decadent bowl that will actually only set you back a fiver.
Round Hanging Mirror
£16
Sainsbury's
A mirror can really open up a room, and this cute round design proves you don't have to spend a fortune to do that.
Herringbone Cushion with Pom Pom
£6.99
Aldi
Ever see a cute cushion, then see the price and do the maths of how much you'd need to spend to get a couple for your sofa? You'll never be happier to calculate with these bad boys coming in at £6.99. There's also a matching throw for £12.99.