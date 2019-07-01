The Best The Ordinary Products Under $10 You Can Now Buy At Ulta

For fans of skin care, there's almost nothing better than when your favorite brand comes to one of the bigger beauty stores you're already shopping on the regular. Case in point: The Ordinary is now sold at Ulta, so beauty lovers can get knee-deep in their uber-affordable products.

The DECIEM brand has been a hit since it first came on to the beauty scene in 2013, since it offers up loads of quality products for under $10. This price point allows fans to curate their bathroom cabinets with everything from serums, moisturizers, oils, vitamin C products, retinoids, hair care, sun care, and more without breaking their bank. For a lot of people, being able to experience products in-store is vital to figuring out what will work for their skin and the brand’s move to Ulta offers more opportunities for skin care play time. While The Ordinary is available on Ulta's site for now, but the skin care brand will also be offered in 400 Ulta stores starting August 5.

The Ordinary's site descriptions offer in-depth explanations as to what exactly shoppers are getting out of their products and why they come in the percentages they do — and Ulta keeps those same descriptive explanations on their site as well.

Still not sure where to start? Here are some of the best The Ordinary picks being sold at Ulta for under $10 to get you started.

The Ordinary Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 with Antioxidants

Since it's summer, you really can't have too many products with SPF. For under $10, this sun protectant also offers up light hydration and is free of any nuts, alcohol, and gluten.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Fans of the skin care brand can stock up on their hyaluronic acid to balance and rehydrate the skin. It also contains additional vitamin B5 which makes it extra nourishing.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

Following your serum routine, you'll want to follow up with a moisturizer to lock in all that hydration. Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA is infused with hyaluronic and amino acids that will protect the skin's outer layer while keeping your face hydrated.

The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 30% in Silicone

Vitamin C is typically used for brightening the skin. This product will help even out your skin tone, and goes on super smoothly since it's silicone-based.

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

Swap out your eye cream for this easily applied Caffeine Solution. The caffeine helps to plump up the under eye and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

One can never start any skin care routine without a trusty cleanser, and the only one available from The Ordinary is the brand's Squalene Cleanser. When rubbed in between palms, the cleanser turns into a clear oil consistency to dissolve makeup and sunscreen while also clearing up skin.

Skin care doesn't have to be complicated once you find a routine that works best for you. With any help from these not so ordinary products, beauty lovers can have a self care Sunday to remember.