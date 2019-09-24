If you're on Twitter, you've probably endured the specific misery of posting something online only to receive virtually no interaction or acknowledgement from your followers. But there's good news, here: your post might be having engagement issues for technical reasons rather than personal ones. Because unless you're posting on Twitter during the best time of day, your chances of getting likes, retweets, and comments are way lower.

According to a report by Sprout Social, a social media management company, the best time to post on Twitter is on Wednesday or Friday morning at 9 a.m. local time. But if you're looking for a more general time frame, then the two best days to post at any given time are Tuesday and Wednesday. Per the report, the lowest level of engagement is, unsurprisingly, in the middle of the night. Specifically, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time.

If you want to post content over the weekend, consider posting it around noon on Sunday. Per the Sprout Social 2019 report, this time frame holds the highest level of engagement on Twitter posts. Of course, this doesn't guarantee that your post is going to get traction simply by virtue of the time of day — but it does increase your chances.

Shutterstock

According to HubSpot, an inbound marketing company, another great window of time to post on Twitter is from 6-9 p.m. on weeknights. This makes sense, if you think about it: it's a common time for people to be leaving work and going home. And while all those people are scrolling through newsfeeds while they sit on their couch or wait for the subway to arrive, they could be seeing your latest pithy take on The Bachelor.

But if you want to become a successful tweeter, it's not just about the time of day that you choose to post. There are a few other best practices tips that you should consider to up your Twitter savvy.

For example, you should consider tweeting frequently and consistently. If you're the type of person who tweets just once about a show, people might like your post but not follow you. But if you tweet consistently and in a consistent style of voice, then people who connect with your tweet might see your body of work (AKA your Twitter feed) and want to follow you so that they don't miss any future hot takes. According to Buffer, a company that offers software designed to manage social media accounts, there is a direct correlation between tweeting more often and getting more followers.

You should also consider using photos or gifs in your tweet, as well. Per CoSchedule, a marketing company, a report found that tweets with images were shared 150% more often than those without images. It's basically the perfect excuse to use funny gifs all the time now to express your thoughts and feelings.

Of course, it's also helpful for you to keep track of your engagement history, so that you know what's working and what isn't. You can check out the success of your tweets by using the Twitter activity dashboard for your account; all you have to do is type in Analytics.Twitter.com, and the link will take you to your account home. From there, you can see a 28-day summary at the top, which shows you how many times you tweeted, how many people saw your tweets, how many people visited your profile, how many times you were mentioned in other tweets, and more. For what it's worth, this service is totally free.

So you've got the tools to optimize your content for the best possible chances of engagement. Now, all you have to do is write the clever little tweet, itself.