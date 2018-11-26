The Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters On Walmart.com Right Now
The holidays can be a stressful time — you may be traveling across the country to visit family, spending more than you'd like on gifts for all your loved ones, or running from party to party. If you're looking for a surefire way to get into a more festive spirit, may I suggest tracking down the best ugly Christmas sweaters from Walmart.com?
Seriously, hear me out for a second. The holidays should be a time for celebration, festivity, and fun. So whether you wear a holiday sweater to work, gift one to a friend, or style it for a holiday party, you have the opportunity to make someone smile with your fashion choices. For all of your festive (and affordable) holiday sweater needs, look no further than Walmart.com, and shop a few of our favorites below.
The Neutral-Good Holiday Sweater
This cute holiday sweater is the perfect medium—it pairs perfectly with jeans but can also be worn to a holiday-themed party.
A Sweater For The 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Fan
Nightmare Before Xmas Juniors' Licensed Holiday Graphic Pullover Sweatshirt
For all the "Nightmare Before Christmas" fans out there, this holiday pullover sweater is perfectly festive (and a little bit dark).
A Cute Cat Sweater Fit For The Holidays
Awkward Styles Pocket Cat Christmas Sweatshirt
An adorable yet festive holiday sweater option, this pullover is perfect for any cat ladies in your life.
For Your Pug-Obsessed Friend, This Sweater's The Perfect Gift
Self Esteem Juniors' Pugly Christmas Sweater
This adorable Christmas sweater makes the perfect gag gift for any of your dog-loving friends.
A Holiday Sweater For The Destiny's Child Lover
Poof! Juniors' Sleigh My Name Holiday Christmas Sweater
Few things in life are better than Destiny's Child, but this item comes pretty close. It's the perfect sweater to flaunt at your next holiday party.
For Any Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, This Sweater Wins
Women's Ugly Christmas Tree Poncho
If you're heading to a Christmas sweater party this holiday season, there's no way you'll lose if you show up in this standout poncho-sweater.
If One Pug-Themed Sweater Wasn't Enough, Here's One With A More Classic Feel
Womens Pug With Antlers Knit Sweater
Another pug-themed holiday sweater, because why not? This one has a more classic feel with seasonal embelishments.
For The West-Coast Girl, A Sunny Holiday Sweater
Poof! Juniors' Feliz Navidad Holiday Christmas Sweater
If snow and fireplaces aren't something you associate with Christmas, you'll probably relate to this warm-weather-themed holiday sweater.
If You Thought Penguins Were Cool On Their Own, You Haven't Seen This Hipster Penguin Sweater
Womens Knit Hipster Penguins Sweater Christmas Holiday Bird Pullover
Penguins are pretty cool on their own, but look at these guys! This hipster penguin sweater makes a perfect gift for your most trendy friend.
A Witty Gift For Your Type-A Friend
Self Esteem Juniors' "Gangsta Wrapper" Ugly Christmas Holiday Sweater w/ Scarf
We all have that one friend who takes gift wrapping way too seriously. Lighten things up with this fun holiday sweater that will make for a perfect, witty gift.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.