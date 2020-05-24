1. These Dimmable Light Bars With A Remote Control

This three-pack of LED under-cabinet lights comes with a remote control that makes it easy to turn the lights on and off and adjust the brightness levels. Each light bar can be turned all the way up while cooking and turned down to create mood lighting. The remote control has a timer you can set for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes — one of only two picks on the list with a timer option. The lights are USB-rechargeable so you don’t have to worry about replacing batteries. However, the maker doesn’t state how often the lights need to be recharged and some reviewers only got a few hours of use on one charge. There are two ways to install, and everything you need is included: Use screws and clips to mount or opt for adhesive magnetic strips that make it easier to take the lights down for charging.

According to a reviewer: “Added so much brightness to my dark kitchen. Really easy to install and the remote control makes it convenient!”

2. These Motion Sensor Light Bars

With these under-cabinet light bars, you can toggle between three light modes: on, off, and motion sensor. The LED lights are USB-rechargeable and last for eight to 10 hours in continuous light mode or one to two months in motion sensor mode. The light bars have built-in magnets for easy installation — just attach the included magnetic strips where you want to install the lights or stick the lights onto any magnetic surface. Plus, they’re easy to turn on and off with the switch on the sides. You can choose from six different styles with warm and white light options, but the brightness is not adjustable.

According to a reviewer: “These come with everything you need to mount them just about everywhere and the motion detection has been perfect for me. We use them under the top cabinets in our kitchen to provide additional lighting on the counters and as use as night lighting for the dark late night kitchen trips. Really awesome.”

3. A Set Of Puck Lights That You Can Tap On & Off

These warm white LED puck lights can be turned on and off with a tap, and they’re easy to install using the included screws or adhesive tape. The lights are powered with three AA batteries that run for about 100 hours before needing to be replaced — easy to do just by twisting off the cover. However, you can't adjust the brightness of this option.

According to a reviewer: “These little lights are awesome! I just finished a kitchen upgrade and under cabinet lighting was the final thing I needed to make the look complete. These lights are perfect and so easy to install and were nowhere near the $600.00 the electrician quoted.”