Bustle

The Best Vacuum Cleaners At Walmart For Dust, Pollen, Pet Hair, And More

By Jessie Quinn
Shutterstock

There’s something so satisfying about vacuuming. And it’s not just the fact that all the crumbs and pet hair have been sucked into a tiny black hole inside your machine. It’s the clean lines in the carpet and the potent musky smell that wafts through the room every time you power on your appliance. It’s the feeling of accomplishment after you’ve scrubbed and swiped every crevice of your space. It’s you, plopped down on your couch with a glass of wine in a clean home.

What’s not satisfying about vacuuming is buying the vacuum itself. With so many different designs and features to choose from, the decision fatigue is real. When on the hunt for the best vacuum cleaner for your home, there are two things to look for: Top-rated models from customers and how each one fits our lives. From the best vacuums for pet owners to vacuums that moonlight as hand-held dirt suckers, we’ve compiled a list of must-have vacuums from Walmart.com, ahead.

A Vacuum That Saves Homeless Pets

BISSELL PowerForce PowerBrush Full Size Carpet Cleaner
$119
$89
|
Walmart
With a 4-row rotating DirtLifter PowerBrush and suction, this highly-rated vacuum deep cleans and removes pesky stains, including coffee, wine, and pet stains. Speaking of pets: Every purchase contributes to Bissell’s mission to save homeless pets through its namesake pet foundation.

A Vacuum for Floor-to-Ceiling Deep Cleaning

Hoover Elite Rewind Plus Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$119
$99
|
Walmart
From carpet to tile to the haunting cobwebs on your ceiling, this vacuum boasts head-to-toe cleaning abilities with its WindTunnel technology and 12-foot hose for hard-to-reach places.

A Vacuum That Combats Allergies

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$169
$149
|
Walmart
With their ability to clean 99.9 percent of allergens, including dust and pollen, HEPA filters are a must-have for those with allergies. In addition to its HEPA filter, this vacuum comes equipped with upholstery and dusting attachments for an ultra-deep clean.

The Transformer of Vacuums

BISSELL 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum
$29
|
Walmart
In the market for a vacuum that literally does it all? This Bissell Stick Vacuum can be used like a traditional vacuum or downsized into a powerful handheld vacuum.

A Vacuum for Pet Owners

Dirt Devil Power Max Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum
$65
$59
|
Walmart
With its TurboClaw pet hair tool and odor-trapping filter, this top-rated vacuum is a worthy investment for pet owners.

A Compact Vacuum for Heavy Cleanups

BISSELL Zing Bagless Canister Vacuum
$60
|
Walmart
If you don’t have a ton of space but need a powerful vacuum that can suck up large messes, this is the vacuum for you. Its compact design makes for easy storage while its cyclonic technology boasts the ability to tackle heavy cleanups.

A Vacuum that Won’t Scuff Your Furniture

Hoover T-Series WindTunnel Rewind Bagless Upright Vacuum
$129
|
Walmart
Scuffing furniture is inevitable when vacuuming — especially if you're in a hurry. With this Hoover vacuum, you don't need to worry about that. It's designed with a no-scuff bumper to protect your furniture while you deep clean.

A Vacuum That Works Indoors and Outdoors

Eureka Mighty Mite Bagged Canister Vacuum
$99
$77
|
Walmart
Need a vacuum for indoor and outdoor? This lightweight canister vacuum can suck up dirt inside the home and blow away debris outdoors, making for a convenient 2-in-1 device.

The Instagram-Worthy Vacuum

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum
$279
|
Walmart
This Dyson vacuum is more than a pretty, Instagrammable face. Its cordless, hassle-free design makes it easy to maneuver around your space and can transform from stick to handheld for high and low places.

This Ultra-Lightweight Stick Vacuum

Shark Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$130
|
Walmart
Goodbye clunky vacuum! This cordless stick vacuum weighs in at 7.5 pounds, making for a convenient and portable clean. Its petite design also allows for easy clean-ups in tight spaces.

A Vacuum for Under Furniture Clean-Ups

Hoover Linx Rechargeable Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$125
|
Walmart
The space beneath our furniture often becomes a dust bunny cemetery — but not anymore. Thanks to its slim design, this multi-surface vacuum can reach under furniture for a surefire clean.

A Vacuum for People Who Hate Vacuuming

Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi
$209
|
Walmart
If you hate vacuuming, this hands-free robot vacuum is for you. The 4.5-star device even has WiFi so you can schedule cleanings straight from an app on your phone or connect it to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice-activated action.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.