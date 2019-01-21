When you're looking for the best water bottles for hiking, the options can be overwhelming. Not only do standard bottles boast various features, but there are also novelty styles, like collapsible or rollable bottles — however, these tend to be less durable and many aren’t self-standing. As for materials, you'll find an assortment of options, but for hiking, there are really only two worth considering: stainless steel and plastic. Lastly, and this is important, if you’re planning a longer hike with limited access to fresh water to refill your bottle, you may want to upgrade from a bottle to a bladder that can hold more water.

Water Bottle Versus Bladder: Should You Upgrade?

While a standard-sized water bottle is sufficient for most hikes, if you are planning a longer trek (think: eight or more hours), you’ll want to consider buying a bladder that can hold more water. Although the amount of water you need to drink on your hike varies based on factors like exertion, climate, age, and body type, a good rule of thumb is to drink half a liter (17 ounces) of water for every hour of hiking. So, for example, with a 50-ounce bladder you could take about an eight-hour hike without needing to refill.

Stainless Steel Versus Plastic Bottles: Which One Is Right For You?

If you do opt for a bottle, your options come down to stainless steel or plastic. The two big perks of stainless steel bottles are that they're easier to clean and don't absorb odors (which means they won't affect the taste of your water). Many of them are insulated, too, keeping water cold (or hot) for hours. On the downside, they’re pricer and weigh more.

Plastic bottles, on the other hand, are lightweight, inexpensive, and get the job done. But they do absorb odors over time, and they won't keep your water cold for very long. Between the two, it's typically a matter of preference.

Below, I've put together a list of the best water bottles for hiking, as well as a few other hydration options. Take a look, and get ready to plan your next adventure.

BEST STAINLESS STEEL WATER BOTTLES When choosing a stainless steel bottle, the top options tend to be a little more expensive, but you'll be getting an ultra durable bottle that will keep water cool and fresh.

BEST PLASTIC WATER BOTTLES Plastic bottles are cheap, lightweight, and the ones listed below are nearly as durable as their stainless steel counterparts. On the other hand, plastic has been known to absorb odors which can effect the taste of your water overtime, and don't expect these bottles to keep your water cold either.

Top Pick: A No-Frills Classic Option Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle $10 Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 6.4 ounces Capacity: 32 ounces (but also available in 14, 16, and 32 ounces) Features: Don't be fooled by the material — this BPA-free plastic water bottle is impact-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and impressively durable. It has a giant mouth that's easy to fill and just as easy to clean. The screw-on cap will keep it from leaking in your bag, and the attached loop makes the bottle easy to clip onto carabiners or backpack straps. With more than 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this bottle is a popular choice for being simple yet sturdy.

Also Great: A Bottle With A More Ergonomic Mouth Piece CamelBak Chute Water Bottle $13 Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 5.6 ounces Capacity: 25.3 ounces Features: As one of the lightest options out there, this plastic water bottle is easy to toss in your day bag and won't add much extra weight to your pack. Like the previous choice, it's BPA-free and super durable. The key difference is that unlike the wide, screw-on cap, this one has an ergonomic sip spout with a lid that snaps into the handle when not in use.

OTHER HYDRATION OPTIONS WORTH CONSIDERING Bottles aren’t the only option for staying hydrated on your hike. If you are going on a longer hike, or are unsure if you will have access to fresh water on route, one of the options below could come in handy.

A Universal Bladder For Longer Hikes CamelBak Crux Reservoir $29 Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 10.6 ounces Capacity: 50 ounces (but also available in 70 and 100 ounces) Features: Made with an extra large bite valve, this high-quality CamelBak hydration pack allows you to drink more water with each sip, so it won't feel like you're sucking through a long, winding straw. The valve is self-sealing and completely leak-proof, so you won't have water dribbling down your chest all day. Best of all, it has antimicrobial technology to prevent excessive bacteria growth and keep your bottle in top condition for longer.