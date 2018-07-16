Face sunscreen is the most important aspect of any skin care regimen. Why? Because the sun is the number one cause of skin degradation, whether that's acne, flakiness, or other forms of irritation, like melasma. Slathering on a sunscreen every morning will ensure that harmful UVA/UVB rays won't cause a sunburn. But if you're looking for the ultimate protection, reach for a waterproof formula. They'll ensure you stay protected even if you sweat heavily or plan on swimming. If you're wondering what the best waterproof face sunscreen for your skin type is, you'll find that below — but first, a few tips.

Sunscreens should be applied at the very end of your skin care regimen, right before you put your makeup on. In fact, most sunscreens work as a really amazing primer by helping your makeup stick on better. You want to let the sunscreen fully dry before putting your makeup on, too, or else it will slip.

And even though your sunscreen is waterproof, you still want to reapply it regularly if you're out in the sun. No sunscreen is fully waterproof — they're usually water-resistant for a certain amount of time, at which point the water or sweat will start to break them down. So yes — reapplication is important.

Got all that? Then you're ready to shop the best waterproof face sunscreens. Scroll on!

1 The Overall Best Waterproof Sunscreen (SPF 50) Amazon EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen $19 Amazon Buy Now If you're looking for a waterproof sunscreen that checks just about every box you're looking for, look no further than EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen. It has an SPF of 50 and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. It also has an amazing no-drip formula, which means this stuff won't roll into your eyes when you're sweating in the hot sun. And since it's made with zinc, it's suitable for all skin types — even sensitive. What's more? Dermatologists can't get enough of it, and this brand ends up on their "best of" lists all the time. Dr. Patricia Wexler, a dermatologist in NYC, counts this as one of her favorite sunscreens on the market.

2 A Gel Sunscreen For Oily Skin (SPF 50) Amazon Earth's Recipe Waterful Sun Gel $25 Amazon Buy Now Looking to combine your sun protection with your skin care routine? Then you should pick up Earth's Recipe Waterful Sun Gel. It's a gel moisturizer that doesn't skimp on the sun protection: it boasts an SPF of 50, which is typically unheard of when it comes to two-in-one moisturizers. And while the formula above does have that, this stuff is especially perfect for oily skin, since its gel formula means it's water-based and non-comedogenic — aka it won't exacerbate greasiness or clog your pores. Other highlights include that it's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and goes on completely clear.

3 A Soothing Sunscreen For Inflamed Or Irritated Skin (SPF 45) Amazon Alba Botanica Very Emollient Sunscreen Pure Lavender $7 Amazon Buy Now Sometimes our skin gets irritated, and we need something to soothe it. Enter: Alba Botanica Very Emollient Sunscreen Pure Lavender. This all-natural sunscreen has an SPF of 45, so it's not messing around with protection. And the soothing lavender cuts out any redness you may be experiencing, which is never a bad thing. Unlike some other sunscreens, Alba Botanica's bottle is extremely lightweight and dries down quickly, making it great to wear under makeup. And since it's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, you can sweat all you want and still be protected.