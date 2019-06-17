The premiere of everyone's favorite home surveillance reality spectacular is right around the corner, and it's safe to assume that it won't disappoint. Just a little more than a week before the two-part kick-off event goes down, CBS announced the cast of Big Brother Season 21 — and boy, oh boy, are there some stand-out personalities. Well, on paper, at least. You never know what could happen after the cameras actually start rolling.

There will be 16 total contestants competing for $500,000 this time around, and all of them are brand spankin' new. There's no one returning from a previous season to add an extra layer of difficulty, and no celebrity surprises. OK, none that we know of — yet.

Still, though, there will probably be plenty of *other* surprises in store for the houseguests — including their fellow contestants, as all of them are incredibly different. As far as professions go, there's a super broad array. The Season 21 contestants include a 53-year-old petroleum engineer and a 24-year-old preschool aide. There's a 31-year-old "wine safari guide" and a 28-year-old Broadway dancer. Perhaps alliances will be built in the most unlikely places? We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, though, go ahead and get to know each and every one of the cast members of Big Brother Season 21 yourself. It's going to be a wild ride.

Sam Smith CBS Sam Smith — no, not *that* one, silly — is a 31-year-old truck driver from Mountain Top, Pennsylvania.

Analyse Talvera CBS Analyse is a 22-year-old "college soccer star" from Simi Valley, California, but says, "If tanning could be an occupation that would no doubt be my calling."