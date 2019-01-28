One of the most anticipated DC movies finally revealed the its teaser trailer, and it's about to blow the roof off of this fandom. The Bird of Prey teaser trailer debuted on Monday, Jan. 28, and it gives fans a first look at all the film's stars in character for the very first time. The trailer was released via the YouTube channel CheekySneakyPeeky, which might lead some to think it's fake, until you see Margot Robbie herself in full Harley Quinn attire (a bit different look than how fans know her from Suicide Squad, but Harley nonetheless). So yes, this is not a drill, it's the real deal, and there's a ton going on.

The teaser is titled "See You Soon," which is ominous, mostly because the release date for Birds of Prey is a whole year away from now, on Feb. 7, 2020. The full title for the film is Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn), as tweeted from Warner Bros. Pictures. It was written by Christina Hodson, who wrote the recently released Bumblebee, and will be directed by Cathy Yan, the first Asian American woman to direct a superhero film according to Den of Geek. In other words: it's a movie about powerful superhero women, made by powerful superhero women.

CheekySneakyPeeky on YouTube

This first look is the epitome of the word teaser, clocking in at only 19 seconds long, and introducing the iconic Birds of Prey characters in quick, blink-and-you'll-miss-it shots that are gone before you know it. But they're there, and here's the rundown of the new cast joining Robbie, and who they're playing.

Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie was the breakout star from Suicide Squad which came out in 2016. While there were a lot of negative reviews of the film, Robbie's Harley Quinn is one of the most memorable portrayals of the nearly insane criminal. She's so good, in fact, that before Suicide Squad even premiered, Birds of Prey with Robbie at the helm was already being discussed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie is the reason this movie is happening, all thanks to her gravitation to DC's female superheroes when she was doing her comic book research for Suicide Squad. To answer Robbie's Instagram of the new Harley Quinn, yes, you were missed, HQ.

Huntress, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Huntress, like many superheroes in DC comics, has a long history with different ideations of her persona. Overall, her abilities include being a skilled gymnast and excellent at hand-to-hand combatant, along with being an expert markswoman, which the trailer has on full display with Winstead aiming a bow and arrow at the camera. One of the most recent ones has a civilian name of Helena Bertinelli, but was originally Helena Wayne, the daughter of Bruce Wayner (Batman) in a different universe. That's probably not the case with Winstead's version, so odds are she's a Bertinelli, the daughter of one of Gotham's Mafia bosses.

Black Canary, played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Black Canary was most recently portrayed in the The CW's Arrow as Laurel Lance, and that might be the most popular version that sticks out in fans' minds. But of course, Smollett-Bell's will be very different, yet most likely sticking within the realm of who Black Canary is. In the comics, Dinah Lance, who is one of the original members of Birds of Prey, has powers that combine her expert martial art skills and hand-to-hand combat training with her ultrasonic scream and ability to fly or glide. Judging by the mic in her hand, she might use her lungs for some more singing too.

Renee Montoya, played by Rosie Perez

More to come...