Game of Thrones may have introduced dragons, smoke babies, and an Army of the Dead, but the Black Mirror Season 5 episode trailers that were just released by Netflix on Tuesday prove that sometimes the modern world can be even more terrifying. Along with the trailers — which feature some pretty big Hollywood fixtures like Miley Cyrus — the streaming platform has also divulged the titles and synopses for all three episodes, which are scheduled to debut on June 5. And from the look of things, these new stories are guaranteed to leave you on the edge of your seat.

There hasn't been new episodes of Black Mirror released since 2017, when Season 4 dropped. And while that may seem like a long time to go without your usually tech-horror fix, the delay was actually due to the 2018 release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an interactive experience which allowed viewers to choose what they wanted to see happen next. In fact, the concept of Bandersnatch was actually inspired from an idea pitched for the new batch of episodes. "We knew going into it that this would impact our time, but it hasn’t stopped us from doing other films," series creator Charlie Brooker revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

But now the series is back and ready to tell even more nail-biting stories that'll make you question everything you thought you knew about modern technology. And while three episodes may seem way too short (and kinda makes the final season of Game of Thrones seem super long in comparison), the teasers prove that there will still be plenty of action packed into each storyline, making them feel more like mini-movies than traditional episodes.

As for whether or not any of these characters will be given happy endings, you'll just have to watch the new season to see. But hey, it's been known to happy occasionally so anything is possible! “There are quite a few worlds we haven’t been in before,” executive producer Annabel Jones told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview about the new season. “Some of them are very socially relevant, but also with that great Black Mirror black-comedy sense of mischief and romp in them as well.”

Check out the titles, trailers, and synopses below and determine which episode you're most looking forward to seeing in the coming weeks.

“Smithereens”

Netflix on YouTube

Synopsis: A cab driver with an agenda becomes the center of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.

Cast: Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Damson Idris (Snowfall), Topher Grace (That ’70s Show)

“Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too”

Netflix on YouTube

Synopsis: A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star — whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears.

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Madison Davenport (Shameless), Angourie Rice

“Striking Vipers”

Netflix on YouTube

Synopsis: Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

Cast: Anthony Mackie (Altered Carbon), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Get Down), Nicole Beharie (SleepyHollow), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), relative newcomer Ludi Lin

Needless to say, June 5 can't get here soon enough.