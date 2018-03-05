If you grew up playing Mario on Nintendo, then you're going to love this new collaboration from Bloomingdale's. The old school game isn't just for Saturday nights in anymore — you can translate those black and white flag checkers and pixelated hearts and mushrooms into grownup fashion. There is now a Bloomingdale's x Nintendo collaboration called "Let’s Play," and it's as chic and nostalgic as you're hoping it is.

Meant to make you want to "play with fashion," the pieces are going to feature subtle nods to the iconic multi-player game. “With the 90’s nostalgia happening in fashion and pop-culture, Nintendo is the perfect partner to take over the Bloomingdale’s spring campaign,” said Kevin Harter, Bloomingdale’s Group Vice President, Integrated Marketing. Different designers across different departments are going to take part in the campaign, bringing us men's wear, women's wear, and even lifestyle pieces. There's something for everyone.

For example, fans can rep their favorite characters with Marc Jacobs bags featuring Mario's colors and checkered shoulder straps, or rock white Kenneth Cole sneakers with pixelated hearts decorating their sides. For those who want to show their Nintendo love through lifestyle pieces, there are S’well water bottles with classic Super Mario characters, to phone cases with the words "Game Over" emblazoned across them. It's going to be a fun collection, but the store is taking it further than just a few exclusive pieces. Bloomingdale's spring catalogs will have backdrops of pixelated mushrooms, gold coins and super stars, gamers can pose with supersize elements from the game while shopping in the store, and there will be "Let’s Play" pop-up shops with gaming stations and Nintendo-inspired collections.

The campaign launches on Mar. 10, so there isn't that much longer to wait. To give you an idea what to expect, below are some of the best picks.

Marc Jacobs Snapshot Bags Marc Jacobs Snapshot Bags, $295, Bloomingdale's Marc Jacobs' iconic Snapshot bag got a Nintendo makeover with these two options. Here is your chance to formally declare yourself Team Mario or Team Luigi, with the bold black-and-white checker strap adding an unexpected pop to your outfit.

Kenneth Cole White Sneakers With Red Hearts Kenneth Cole White Sneakers With Red Hearts, $140, Bloomingdale's Add a retro twist to your white sneaker obsession with these limited edition Nintendo shoes. The pixelated hearts will add a fun dash of quirkiness to any look you throw at it — whether it's minimalist or dressed to the nines.

Zac Posen Black & White Checkered Mini Bag Zac Posen Black & White Checkered Mini Bag, $350, Bloomingdale's Rock this sporty Zac Posen bag this season, bringing high fashion and Mario Kart together. Channeling the finish line flags, this leather crossbody bag makes your favorite childhood game feel all grown up.

Tommy Hilfiger Skirt & Jacket Tommy Hilfiger Skirt & Jacket, $129 and $299, Bloomingdale's While Mario has a set of overalls, you can still channel his Mario Kart essence by rocking a head-to-toe Tommy Hilfiger look. Featuring red and white racer stripes and emblazoned with stars, there's a definite racetrack vibe to this ensemble. The color-block biker jacket goes for $300 with the words "Tommy Hilfiger" stenciled across the length of a sleeve, and the racing skirt has a star appliqué and front-zip closure.

Sunset + Spring Checkerboard Denim Mini Skirt Sunset + Spring Checkerboard Denim Mini Skirt, $68, Bloomingdale's A little bit of Mod '60s-chic, and a little bit of Toad racing to first place in his kart, this denim mini skirt is all sorts of cute for spring.

Barney Cools Sweatshirt Barney Cools Sweatshirt, $69, Bloomingdale's If Toad is your favorite character, then this sweatshirt is the perfect way to show your allegiance.

Barney Cools Tee Barney Cools Tee, $39, Bloomingdale's For those who would love a Mario-inspired tee but haven't worn a graphic tee since high school (and refuse to break that trend,) these Barney Cools cotton tees are a grown up way to wear your Nintendo love.

SkinnyDip London Phone Cases SkinnyDip London Phone Cases, $24-$35, Bloomingdale's From a glitter filled case with mini Mario characters, to a Millennial pink case with wings featuring a "Game Over" sign, these are adorable covers to protect your phone all spring long.

Danielle Nicole Princess Peach Bag Danielle Nicole Princess Peach Bag, $98, Bloomingdale's For all you Princess Peach enthusiasts, this pixelated bag from Danielle Nicole is a total winner.

S'Well Character Bottles S'Well Character Bottles, $42, Bloomingdale's Whether you choose the bright blue Mario one or the orange Princess Peach one, you'll be drinking water in style with these retro bottles.