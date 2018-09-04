A new trailer for BoJack Horseman's fifth season dropped on Tuesday, and it looks like fans of Netflix's adult animated animal show have more of the same shenanigans to look forward to. The BoJack Horseman Season 5 trailer proves that even after the existential crisis that BoJack had in Season 4, he just can't quit Hollywoo. In the new trailer, the titular character groans and then proclaims, "I'm on this new show, Philbert," and the new gig seems like it will likely turn out the way that most of BoJack's acting jobs do. In a word: badly. Season 5 premieres on Sept. 14 on Netflix.

Still, as catastrophic as Philbert's filming may or may not go, BoJack (Will Arnett) clearly gets a rush from starring in the show. The former star of Horsin' Around clearly can't stop seeking out the glory of the spotlight, even though everyone knows he should. That "everyone" includes all of the usual characters from BoJack in the new trailer. Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie) tells him, "You say you want to get better and you don't know how," while you see BoJack stumble into his kitchen to switch out a bottle of water for a bottle of vodka.

Meanwhile, Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) tries to convince BoJack into working on a show. "It's confusing which means the show is daring and smart," the agent says. But it seems that BoJack might become more and more similar to his corrupt-cop character from Philbert, as the actor says, "I'm a bad guy, the world needs to know." If you're into the whole life-imitating-art trope, it looks like the upcoming season might top the rest for you.

Plus, a lot of other weird, somewhat hallucinatory-seeming events take place in the trailer, so you'd better watch it to mentally prepare yourself for Season 5.

Netflix on YouTube

As you'll remember, Season 4 of BoJack introduced Hollyhock (Aparna Nancherla), who thought she was BoJack's biological daughter. In the end of the season, you discover that Hollyhock actually is BoJack's father's daughter, whom he'd had with his maid, Henrietta. Even though the last season saw BoJack and Hollyhock struggle to relate as father and daughter, the new revelation that they're actually half-siblings may help the two connect more in Season 5.

Then again, Hollyhock doesn't make many appearances in the new trailer, and when she does she's asking if BoJack's vodka has to do with AA. BoJack seemingly lies to his newfound half-sister, so perhaps the two's relationship doesn't quite evolve to much more than any other of BoJack's stunted relationships become. Either way, it will be interesting to watch the two horses figure out their relationship.

With the trailer coming out just 10 days before the show airs on Netflix, BoJack fans on Twitter have taken to the social media site to share their many feelings while preparing for a new show that tackles depression head-on.

Dark days are ahead, at least for the self-destructive BoJack Horseman. Fans of the show will probably agree that, even though the Netflix show explores themes such as depression, addiction, and trauma more accurately than most other shows, the upcoming new season is cause for elation. It is a comedy, after all.