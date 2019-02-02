Girls can now officially be Boy Scouts. The Boy Scouts of America officially welcomed girls between the ages of 11 and 17 to join its older youth program Friday, following a major change that will see the Boy Scouts program renamed Scouts BSA. Under the change, girls will also now be able to strive for the organization's Eagle Scout ranking.

"I could not be more excited for what this means for the next generation of leaders in our nation," chief scout executive of Boy Scouts of America Michael B. Surbaugh said in a statement. "Through Scouts BSA, more young people than ever before – young women and men – will get to experience the benefits of camaraderie, confidence, resilience, trustworthiness, courage, and kindness through a time-tested program that has been proven to build character and leadership."

In a press release, the organization said it had decided to welcome girls in its older youth program at "the requests of families who, for years, have sought these opportunities for every member of their family." Girls have been welcomed to participate in the organization's Cub Scout program, which caters to children between the ages of 7 to 10, since the beginning of 2018. More than 77,000 girls are reported to have joined the Cub Scout ranks since then, according to CNN.

