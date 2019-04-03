Two senators from opposite political parties recently united to take a stand against sexual assault on college campuses. The lawmakers re-introduced the Campus Accountability and Safety Act, a bill which could fundamentally change how colleges address sexual assault cases. The legislation seeks to prioritize students' protection above all else.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa re-introduced the Campus Accountability and Safety Act on Tuesday. As The Hill described, the legislation had previously been introduced by former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri back in 2015, though it never made it out of committee.

As The Hill reported, the bill establishes a host of standardized procedures for colleges when handling sexual assault cases — and aims to both diminish sexual assaults on campuses and better assist survivors. As the outlet described, the bill would mandate that colleges and universities have designated sexual assault response coordinators to ensure that survivors have access to support and any services they may need. Moreover, the Campus Accountability and Safety Act further requires that colleges have a uniform approach to disciplinary proceedings for sexual assault cases, The Hill noted. The outlet added that it also specifically bars college athletic divisions from independently handling sexual assault allegations.

As Senator Gillibrand outlined on her website, the bill would also mandate transparency around how sexual assault is addressed on campuses. As the website described, the legislation requires that American college and university students are surveyed about their "experience with sexual violence [on campus] to get an accurate picture of the problem." The results of this survey would then be published online, as would the names of any schools with investigations or resolutions related to their handling of sexual assault cases.

