Jordan Peele has done it again. Not only has he produced what looks like a terrifying new movie, he's also managed to ruin another hit song used in the trailer. The Candyman trailer will actually make you scared of Destiny's Child's seminal hit "Say My Name." And a world where I'm terrified of Beyoncé is one I do not want to live in.

Peele's update of the '90s horror film looks truly scary. Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in the center of a story about Candyman, a killer ghost who has an affinity for bees and conjures when you say his name five times in the mirror. For this reason, his presence can be completely avoided. But because humans are too curious for our own good, people just have to tempt fate and say his name, resulting in their grizzly deaths and a situation of horrendously bloody proportions.

So basically, Peele's use of "Say My Name" as a creepy, slowed-down remix in the trailer, while clever, will have you running for the nearest panic shelter. Transforming classic songs into objects of terror seems to be a recent pattern for the producer. Peele used the same technique for his 2019 horror film Us, making Luniz's "I Got 5 on It," a song about weed, haunt my nightmares to this day.

Universal Pictures on YouTube

More to come...