It's hard to stand out at the 2018 Academy Awards — there are so many beautiful people in one place that I imagine it's pretty overwhelming, especially for people who aren't career actors. But the cast of Lady Bird managed to make an incredible impression on everyone watching. They reminded us that the actors who play awkward teenagers in the movie are actually super glamorous adults in real life. The magic of Lady Bird is how relatable the film is — it transports you back to your awkward teenage years and is surprisingly emotional to watch. After seeing the movie myself, I wasn't surprised once it was announced that Lady Bird would receive five Oscars nominations. But I have to admit I was surprised at just how stunning the cast looked on the Academy Awards red carpet — the cast of Lady Bird amazed us all at the Oscars.

I seriously didn't believe that Saoirse Ronan was only a year younger than me after seeing the movie — the 23-year-old but plays a teenager in the film, and she's so convincing that I can't help but view her as a 17-year-old — but after seeing her red carpet look, I'm convinced that I want her to be my mom. Although the entire cast didn't walk the red carpet, I fell in love with the stars who did. It's hard not to root for the characters in Lady Bird both on- and off-screen, and it's inspiring to see them truly living their best lives at the Oscars. If you're my age, you'll also wonder what you're doing with your life since almost all of these movie stars are significantly younger than me. Check out some of my favorite looks from the cast.

Saoirse Ronan Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Saoirse Ronan stars in Lady Bird as Lady Bird McPherson, and she's received a nomination for Best Actress In A Leading Role for her stunning performance. This pink gown is everything to me, and I love that she color-coordinated her shoes to match the dress exactly. It screams "bubble gum" to me, but in the best way possible. I definitely couldn't pull this off, so I'm half-jealous but mostly in awe.

Laurie Metcalf Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I'm normally drawn to bright gowns, but Laurie Metcalf's blush look is a great one -- and it almost matches Ronan's, which is fitting since the pair played a mother/daughter in the film. I secretly hope that they're best friends IRL, so this coordination has me convinced that I'm not entirely off.

Timothée Chalamet Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whenever I see Timothée Chalamet on my screen, I just want to hug him and also stuff him in my pocket. I can't handle how adorable he is, and the all-white suit with black shoes is a look. I rarely pay attention to menswear at award shows, but how could you not love this outfit? Chalamet is also nominated for Best Actor for his role in Call Me By Your Name, so he's winning all around.