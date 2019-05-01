The highest athletics court issued a ruling in the Caster Semenya discrimination case on Wednesday. In its decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that Semenya and other female athletes with high testosterone levels must take medication to suppress that hormone if they wish to compete in races for women athletes, BuzzFeed News reports. The decision upholds a rule put in place by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which oversees track events, per the Associated Press.

“I know that the IAAF’s regulations have always targeted me specifically,” Semenya said in a statement, the AP reports. “For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world.”

In the case, the IAAF argued that women with higher testosterone levels had an advantage over their competitors in races ranging from 400 meters to one mile, per the AP. However, the ruling indicated that this may only be true for races up to 800 meters.

BuzzFeed News reports that the judges who came to the decision agreed that the rule was discriminatory, but described it as "necessary, reasonable, and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF's aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events."

Jason O'Brien/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Although CAS suggested that women with elevated testosterone levels shouldn't be restricted from competing in races longer than 800 meters, it wasn't immediately clear on Wednesday whether or not the IAAF would adjust its rules. If they do, the Times reports, Semanya would be allowed to compete in upcoming 1,500 meter races without doing anything to suppress her hormones.

