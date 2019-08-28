'The Challenge' Season 34 Cast Is Full Of Alums From 'Love Island,' 'Big Brother' & More
For the first time since The Ruins back in 2009, The Challenge will feature a two-team format. Its upcoming 34th season splits The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 cast into two groups: 14 Brits and 14 Americans. Together, they'll compete for the chance to share a $1 million prize. Among those duking it out are reality TV legends and rookie competitors alike, but while the latter may be fresh to the show, they're no strangers to reality television: alums from Big Brother, Love Island, and Ex on the Beach UK are all included in the cast.
There's also a twist. In addition to the two different teams, there are four designated "reinforcements" who are not initially assigned to Team U.S. or Team UK. These cast members are CT Tamburello, Turabi "Turbo" Camkiran, Dee Nguyen, and "Ninja" Natalie Duran. The winner of the first challenge will get to pick two reinforcements to stay on their team for the remainder of the season.
Of course, let's not forget the one cast member who fans expect to see every season: TJ Lavin is back to host The Challenge and inevitably lecture anyone who merely thinks about quitting a challenge. Everyone knows how much TJ hates quitters. Hopefully, there aren't any in this cast. Here's where you've seen everyone before.
Team United States
Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio
Original TV Show: Real World: Key West
Challenge History: 19 Seasons; 6 Wins
"Stealing" the prize money from Sarah Rice during the Blood Lines finale is by far his most remembered moment, but he has a lot to choose from.
Wes Bergmann
Original TV Show: Real World: Austin
Challenge History: 12 Seasons; 2 Wins
West holds the record as the male contestant with the most elimination wins in Challenge history. He also caught a lot of flack when Kenny Santucci literally carried him during the Rivals final.
Cara Maria Sorbello
Original TV Show: The Challenge: Fresh Meat II
Challenge History: 14 Seasons; 2 Wins
Cara Maria became the first individual winner of a season when she got first place in The Challenge: Vendettas.
Laurel Stucky
Original TV Show: The Challenge: Fresh Meat II
Challenge History: 6 Seasons; 1 Win
Laurel is a major threat in the elimination rounds, with an impressive record of nine wins and one loss.
Paulie Calafiore
Original TV Show: Big Brother 18
Challenge History: 3 Seasons; 0 Wins
Paulie's many fights with Kyle got him a lot of screentime. In regard to his game play, he managed to hang on during War of the Worlds I by winning redemption challenges all the way to the final.
Tori Deal
Original Show: Are You The One? Season 4
Challenge History: 3 Seasons; 0 Wins
Tori is known as a major competitor with a laidback disposition, rarely causing controversy in the game itself.
Jordan Wiseley
Original Show: The Real World: Portland
Challenge History: 5 Seasons; 2 Wins
On Free Agents, Jordan flipped all of the cards to send himself into an elimination against Bananas. He lost, but he did prove that he's fearless.
Zach Nichols
Original Show: Real World: San Diego (2011 Season)
Challenge History: 9 Seasons; 1 Win
Zach sent himself into elimination to prevent Bananas and Tony from going in. He and his partner Amanda got sent home, but he proved his loyalty.
Leroy Garrett
Original Show: Real World: Las Vegas (2011)
Challenge History: 11 Seasons; 0 Wins
Leroy comes up short way too many times to count. Bananas' best buddy deserves a championship at least one time.
Ashley Mitchell
Original Show: Real World: Ex-Plosion
Challenge History: 6 Seasons; 2 Wins
Ashley pulled a Bananas when she took the prize money from Hunter Barfield on Final Reckoning, but she earned even more cash with a million dollar prize.
Faith Stowers
Original Show: Vanderpump Rules
Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins
Faith is relatively new to the game, but a solid performer so far. In the house, she got into a love triangle with Cara and Kyle during Final Reckoning.
Kam Williams
Original Show: Are You The One? Season 5
Challenge History: 4 Seasons; 0 Wins
Kam orchestrated a super elaborate elimination plot complete with burn votes and faux crying during Final Reckoning.
Josh Martinez
Original Show: Big Brother 19
Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins
During his first season, Josh didn't make too much of a splash, but maybe War of the Worlds 2 will be the season he makes his mark.
Nany Gonzalez
Original Show: Real World: Las Vegas (2011)
Challenge History: 8 Seasons; 0 Wins
After an early elimination on Battle of the Exes 2, Nany and Bananas battled their way back into the competition during Ex-ile competitions.
Team United Kingdom
Kyle Christie
Original Show: Geordie Shore 8
Challenge History: 4 Seasons; 0 Wins
Kyle is more known for his personal life than his challenge performances, but he always provides premium content with his many love triangles and ongoing rivalry with Paulie.
Stephen Bear
Original Show: Celebrity Big Brother UK 18
Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins
He's only been on one season, but he managed to make an enemy in Wes....and many other Challenge vets on War of the Worlds I thanks to his love of controversy.
Georgia Harrison
Original Show: Love Island UK 3
Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins
Georgia and her partner Hunter had a solid streak of performances during her first season and she got into a short-lived romance with Bear.
Theo Campbell
Original Show: Love Island UK 3
Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins
Theo won second place during his very first season. Maybe he'll one-up himself with a first place finish during his second.
Kayleigh Morris
Original Show: Ex On The Beach UK 2
Challenge History: 3 Seasons; 0 Wins
Kayleigh quit Vendettas after declaring that she would not put up with bullying from other contestants in the house who went too far.
Joss Mooney
Original Show: Ex On The Beach UK 1
Challenge History: 3 Seasons; 0 Wins
Joss battled against Derrick for an eleven-round elimination during Vendettas.
Zahida Allen
Original Show: Ex On The Beach UK 6
Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins
Zahida didn't have a big impact during her first season, but hopefully she can make her mark this time around.
Rogan O’Connor
Original Show: Ex On The Beach UK 2
Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins
Memorable Moment: Rogan did not make it through the first challenge on Vendetta; he didn't even get to move into the house. Now, he has a lot to prove.
Sean Lineker
Original Show: Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands
Challenge History: Rookie Season
Idris Virgo
Original Show: Love Island UK 4
Challenge History: Rookie Season
Tula 'Big T' Fazakerley
Original Show: Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands
Challenge History: Rookie Season
Esther Falana
Original Show: Web series BKCHAT LDN
Challenge History: Rookie Season
Nicole Bass
Original Show: Ex on the Beach UK 6
Challenge History: Rookie Season
Jenny West
Original Show: Survival of the Fittest
Challenge History: Rookie Season
The Reinforcements
CT Tamburello
Original Show: The Challenge: Paris
Challenge History: 16 Seasons; 2 Wins
CT had too many epic moments to choose from, but it was pretty epic when he came out of retirement and won the Invasion of the Champions his first season back.
"Turbo" Camkiran
Original Show: Survivor Turkey 8
Challenge History: 1 Season; 1 Win
Mathematically speaking, Turbo has the best ratio of wins and appearances in the cast. He won his very first challenge, and now he's back hoping for a back-to-back victory.
"Ninja" Natalie
Original Show: American Ninja Warrior
Challenge History: 1 Season; 0 Wins
She got impatient with Turbo during a challenge on War of the Worlds I. They fought over their different strategies, but ultimately won the competition... before an intense verbal confrontation.
Dee Nguyen
Original Show: Geordie Shore 17
Challenge History: 1 Season; 0 Wins
Dee stepped in for her girl Ninja in the fight with Turbo, making the drama a million times worse.
Whether a vet or a rookie, everyone on War of the Worlds II is thirsting for a win...and camera time. See who takes home the crown when The Challenge premieres Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.