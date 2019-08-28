For the first time since The Ruins back in 2009, The Challenge will feature a two-team format. Its upcoming 34th season splits The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 cast into two groups: 14 Brits and 14 Americans. Together, they'll compete for the chance to share a $1 million prize. Among those duking it out are reality TV legends and rookie competitors alike, but while the latter may be fresh to the show, they're no strangers to reality television: alums from Big Brother, Love Island, and Ex on the Beach UK are all included in the cast.

There's also a twist. In addition to the two different teams, there are four designated "reinforcements" who are not initially assigned to Team U.S. or Team UK. These cast members are CT Tamburello, Turabi "Turbo" Camkiran, Dee Nguyen, and "Ninja" Natalie Duran. The winner of the first challenge will get to pick two reinforcements to stay on their team for the remainder of the season.

Of course, let's not forget the one cast member who fans expect to see every season: TJ Lavin is back to host The Challenge and inevitably lecture anyone who merely thinks about quitting a challenge. Everyone knows how much TJ hates quitters. Hopefully, there aren't any in this cast. Here's where you've seen everyone before.

Team United States

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio

MTV

Original TV Show: Real World: Key West

Challenge History: 19 Seasons; 6 Wins

"Stealing" the prize money from Sarah Rice during the Blood Lines finale is by far his most remembered moment, but he has a lot to choose from.

Wes Bergmann

MTV

Original TV Show: Real World: Austin

Challenge History: 12 Seasons; 2 Wins

West holds the record as the male contestant with the most elimination wins in Challenge history. He also caught a lot of flack when Kenny Santucci literally carried him during the Rivals final.

Cara Maria Sorbello

MTV

Original TV Show: The Challenge: Fresh Meat II

Challenge History: 14 Seasons; 2 Wins

Cara Maria became the first individual winner of a season when she got first place in The Challenge: Vendettas.

Laurel Stucky

MTV

Original TV Show: The Challenge: Fresh Meat II

Challenge History: 6 Seasons; 1 Win

Laurel is a major threat in the elimination rounds, with an impressive record of nine wins and one loss.

Paulie Calafiore

MTV

Original TV Show: Big Brother 18

Challenge History: 3 Seasons; 0 Wins

Paulie's many fights with Kyle got him a lot of screentime. In regard to his game play, he managed to hang on during War of the Worlds I by winning redemption challenges all the way to the final.

Tori Deal

MTV

Original Show: Are You The One? Season 4

Challenge History: 3 Seasons; 0 Wins

Tori is known as a major competitor with a laidback disposition, rarely causing controversy in the game itself.

Jordan Wiseley

MTV

Original Show: The Real World: Portland

Challenge History: 5 Seasons; 2 Wins

On Free Agents, Jordan flipped all of the cards to send himself into an elimination against Bananas. He lost, but he did prove that he's fearless.

Zach Nichols

MTV

Original Show: Real World: San Diego (2011 Season)

Challenge History: 9 Seasons; 1 Win

Zach sent himself into elimination to prevent Bananas and Tony from going in. He and his partner Amanda got sent home, but he proved his loyalty.

Leroy Garrett

MTV

Original Show: Real World: Las Vegas (2011)

Challenge History: 11 Seasons; 0 Wins

Leroy comes up short way too many times to count. Bananas' best buddy deserves a championship at least one time.

Ashley Mitchell

MTV

Original Show: Real World: Ex-Plosion

Challenge History: 6 Seasons; 2 Wins

Ashley pulled a Bananas when she took the prize money from Hunter Barfield on Final Reckoning, but she earned even more cash with a million dollar prize.

Faith Stowers

MTV

Original Show: Vanderpump Rules

Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins

Faith is relatively new to the game, but a solid performer so far. In the house, she got into a love triangle with Cara and Kyle during Final Reckoning.

Kam Williams

MTV

Original Show: Are You The One? Season 5

Challenge History: 4 Seasons; 0 Wins

Kam orchestrated a super elaborate elimination plot complete with burn votes and faux crying during Final Reckoning.

Josh Martinez

MTV

Original Show: Big Brother 19

Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins

During his first season, Josh didn't make too much of a splash, but maybe War of the Worlds 2 will be the season he makes his mark.

Nany Gonzalez

MTV

Original Show: Real World: Las Vegas (2011)

Challenge History: 8 Seasons; 0 Wins

After an early elimination on Battle of the Exes 2, Nany and Bananas battled their way back into the competition during Ex-ile competitions.

Team United Kingdom

Kyle Christie

MTV

Original Show: Geordie Shore 8

Challenge History: 4 Seasons; 0 Wins

Kyle is more known for his personal life than his challenge performances, but he always provides premium content with his many love triangles and ongoing rivalry with Paulie.

Stephen Bear

MTV

Original Show: Celebrity Big Brother UK 18

Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins

He's only been on one season, but he managed to make an enemy in Wes....and many other Challenge vets on War of the Worlds I thanks to his love of controversy.

Georgia Harrison

MTV

Original Show: Love Island UK 3

Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins

Georgia and her partner Hunter had a solid streak of performances during her first season and she got into a short-lived romance with Bear.

Theo Campbell

MTV

Original Show: Love Island UK 3

Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins

Theo won second place during his very first season. Maybe he'll one-up himself with a first place finish during his second.

Kayleigh Morris

MTV

Original Show: Ex On The Beach UK 2

Challenge History: 3 Seasons; 0 Wins

Kayleigh quit Vendettas after declaring that she would not put up with bullying from other contestants in the house who went too far.

Joss Mooney

MTV

Original Show: Ex On The Beach UK 1

Challenge History: 3 Seasons; 0 Wins

Joss battled against Derrick for an eleven-round elimination during Vendettas.

Zahida Allen

MTV

Original Show: Ex On The Beach UK 6

Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins

Zahida didn't have a big impact during her first season, but hopefully she can make her mark this time around.

Rogan O’Connor

MTV

Original Show: Ex On The Beach UK 2

Challenge History: 2 Seasons; 0 Wins

Memorable Moment: Rogan did not make it through the first challenge on Vendetta; he didn't even get to move into the house. Now, he has a lot to prove.

Sean Lineker

MTV

Original Show: Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands

Challenge History: Rookie Season

Idris Virgo

MTV

Original Show: Love Island UK 4

Challenge History: Rookie Season

Tula 'Big T' Fazakerley

MTV

Original Show: Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands

Challenge History: Rookie Season

Esther Falana

MTV

Original Show: Web series BKCHAT LDN

Challenge History: Rookie Season

Nicole Bass

MTV

Original Show: Ex on the Beach UK 6

Challenge History: Rookie Season

Jenny West

MTV

Original Show: Survival of the Fittest

Challenge History: Rookie Season

The Reinforcements

CT Tamburello

MTV

Original Show: The Challenge: Paris

Challenge History: 16 Seasons; 2 Wins

CT had too many epic moments to choose from, but it was pretty epic when he came out of retirement and won the Invasion of the Champions his first season back.

"Turbo" Camkiran

MTV

Original Show: Survivor Turkey 8

Challenge History: 1 Season; 1 Win

Mathematically speaking, Turbo has the best ratio of wins and appearances in the cast. He won his very first challenge, and now he's back hoping for a back-to-back victory.

"Ninja" Natalie

MTV

Original Show: American Ninja Warrior

Challenge History: 1 Season; 0 Wins

She got impatient with Turbo during a challenge on War of the Worlds I. They fought over their different strategies, but ultimately won the competition... before an intense verbal confrontation.

Dee Nguyen

MTV

Original Show: Geordie Shore 17

Challenge History: 1 Season; 0 Wins

Dee stepped in for her girl Ninja in the fight with Turbo, making the drama a million times worse.

Whether a vet or a rookie, everyone on War of the Worlds II is thirsting for a win...and camera time. See who takes home the crown when The Challenge premieres Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.