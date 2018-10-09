Christmas isn't just a holiday, it's a mindset. I am a staunch believer that there's nothing more truly joyous and fun-filled than the cozy December weeks leading up to Christmas — the never-ending list of iconic, festive music, all the wonderful treats, Hallmark movies so bad that they're good, and of course, tons of great things to do with friends and family. I would be lying if I said that I didn't hope the Christmas spirit didn't last all year — it's one of those rare periods where you have the chance to press pause on business and enjoy yourself. If you feel the same way, you're in for a wonderful surprise: there's a hotel called Christmas Farm Inn that lets guests celebrate the holiday 365 days a year.

Christmas Farm Inn & Spa is located in the adorable small town of Jackson, New Hampshire, which also functions as an elegant resort area in the state's White Mountains. It's the perfect destination to celebrate all-things Christmas: snowy, filled with beautiful trees, and chilly enough to get all of your best sweaters out of storage for the trip.

"We are a family owned and managed lifestyle leisure and event resort dedicated to providing a quintessential New England experience," the Inn's website explains. They're telling the truth about the high-quality features: among the amenities lodgers can enjoy during their stays are a full-service spa with seven different treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge and steam room, a full-service restaurant, an indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center, and a cozy country pub. Seriously, can you imagine a better holiday getaway?

The history of the destination is evident in the name: the farm itself was actually a Christmas gift. "We always have a touch of the ‘season’ but are not decked out for the holiday itself until that time of year," they say. It's perfect: you can get a little taste of Christmas during the spring, or go during the holiday for the ultimate festive experience. Whether you go with friends, family, or your significant other, there's truly something for everyone in the area: tons of shopping opportunities at the tax-free discount outlet stores in North Conway, NH, local theatres where you can go see films, beautiful areas for scenic drives, trails to go hike (and take a peek at the waterfalls), and cute antique shops. Of course, there's the winter activities you can't miss, including downhill or cross-country skiing, tubing, snow shoeing, sleigh rides, snowmobiling and more.

When planning your stay, there's several different options in choosing what part of the Christmas Farm Inn you'd like to stay in. You can bundle up in one of nine room styles in the Main Inn (adorably named after Santa's reindeer), spacious Saltbox rooms that are only a walk away, hilltop-situated deluxe Carriage House Suites, one-of-a-kind cottages, and even family barn studios. Seriously, you can't go wrong. No matter where you stay, you'll be able to curl up by the fire, eat delicious food, and bask in the Christmas spirit. December is getting closer and closer, and this destination seems to capture everything great about the festive holiday.