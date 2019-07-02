Over the past several days, more and more troubling information has leaked out about the conditions at immigrant detention centers on the United States' southern border. Reports describe cramped cells full of people, no soap and toothbrushes, and clothes unwashed for weeks. On Monday, a group of Democratic members of Congress blew the story open when they visited the centers themselves and began sharing what they saw with their constituents. The members of Congress detailed everything they saw at the Border Patrol facilities, and at least one thing is clear — they were very alarmed with what they found.

"Just left the first CBP facility. The conditions are far worse than we ever could have imagined," Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean tweeted on Monday. Dean was part of the group trip, many of whom shared their reflections using the hashtag #DemsAtTheBorder. "15 women in their 50s- 60s sleeping in a small concrete cell, no running water. Weeks without showers. All of them separated from their families. This is a human rights crisis."

According to a video that Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted outside of one of the facilities, CBP officials would not allow the members of Congress to take any pictures inside, so they all had to wait until after their visit to share what it looked like inside.

One politician did somehow manage to record some footage inside a facility, however. Former Obama Housing and Urban Development secretary and current 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joaquin Castro posted a photo and a video of a group of adult women, all detained in a single cell.

"At the El Paso Border Patrol Station #1, women from Cuba, some grandmothers, crammed into a prison-like cell with one toilet, but no running water to drink from or wash their hands with. Concrete floors, cinder-block walls, steel toilets," Castro tweeted on Monday. "Many said they had not bathed for 15 days. Some had been separated from children, some had been held for more than 50 days. Several complained they had not received their medications, including one for epilepsy."

